HK
Feb 11, 2016
I'm only on week 1, and already I've learned things that I can take back to work and use in our campaigns. Looking forward to finishing this and the rest of the classes in this specialization.
RR
Feb 16, 2017
This Course is excellent and especially Prof Randy had put in a lot of effort to give this amazing series of Mooc on Social marketing. I highly recommend these Moocs .
By Michael D C•
Feb 6, 2016
This course is a sequence of sales pitches by Hlavac's relations. The continuous invitation to purchase a course where companies advertise their products is a shame and lacks in depth material. Followed the whole course in the hope it would get better but unfortunately got more irritated than educated.
By Tanmay S•
Apr 11, 2017
It would be better if the instructors cared to respond to queries.
By Cristian G G•
Mar 25, 2017
Excellent course to understand the two most important strategies in Social Marketing: Engagement & Nurture Marketing Strategies, highly recommended
By Dawn H•
Jun 10, 2019
This was a phenomenal course that may be just what I need to move my business from success-worthy, to successful!
By Jill M•
Apr 8, 2019
The class provides in depth information presented by experts. In my job-hunt, I've already found it very useful to learn the differences between engagement strategies and nurture strategies, so that I can understand what companies need.
My only quibble: some information is out of order--for example, the Peer Reviewed Assignment in Week 3 calls for a list of scheduled blog posts, something that is not covered until Week 4. It can also be tough comb through the hours of video to find things again...an index might be useful.
By Rajarshi M•
Apr 26, 2020
This course is very useful for beginners in social media platform and bloggers. The content is a little bit old and so is only useful if you are a beginner. I would suggest Northwestern University upgrade the contents and keep the examples from the recent past. Having said that, the instructors are great and the basic foundation set from here is excellent.
By Sophie A•
Jun 30, 2018
This course has some valuable information in how to approach an audience that you want to market to. It provides great guidelines on how to both market yourself and your business through blogging and or social media. However, it does suffer from a few technology standpoints and might need to be updated in order to allow students to properly utilize the materials.
By Linda L•
May 31, 2018
Frustrated with the tools defunct or not working. This course needs to be updated.
By Jody P•
Feb 19, 2016
One of the best courses I've taken on Coursera. The lectures are tailored for online learning as opposed to videos of live lectures. They are short and and full of relevant, useful information. This was a huge plus for me because I don't have a lot of extra time to sit through hours and hours of lectures. There were guest lecturers who were experts in the field of social media marketing who provided great insight on the topic. I've utilized many of the strategies learned through this course and the other courses in this Specialization in my own business and have increased my social media following as well as began developing and advertising my blog.
By Chrysanthemum C•
Jun 26, 2017
I really enjoyed this course. I wouldn't say that the information was groundbreaking and entirely new- but as a seasoned professional always working on the periphery of marketing and getting my hands dirty for a long time in it with no formal training- the course did a great job to help me to better classify what I was doing by providing an easily accessible jargon. I think the best part for me was the blog portion. I think the tips are actually incredibly useful and the exercise of writing the post in the given format is really helpful to honing in on your ideas. Overall it was a really useful and well executed course. Glad I took it.
By Sister E B•
Jun 17, 2016
This course was very helpful. As someone new to social marketing, and with a "product" (vowed religious life in a monastery) that is unusual, it's been really helpful to think about the different strategies for reaching different people. For instance, I realized that the most visible part of my audience is other vocation ministers -- but they're the competition, not the real audience! This course is helping me to probe deeper to find the people who really might, some day, knock on the door of the monastery and ask to enter. I'm grateful for the support.
By Fabiana J L•
Feb 9, 2016
I really loved the course. It was so useful as at same time I was changing my website and re-doing my blog.
Shame i missed timing and couldn't submit my assignments.As english is not my first language it would took some time for me to write on the basis I was taught. Anyways I've done a much better job in portuguese in my blog.
I would like to submit an english version of what I've been writing after the course.
By Michael S•
Feb 12, 2017
Excellent insight and learning about how to gain followers and sales leads using Engagement and Nurture Marketing Strategies, including writing effective blogs. You actually have to use what you learn and put it to create a real blog project. Such a good experiential way of learning because you not only learn through video lectures and quizzes, but also through complete immersion of blogging for a while!
By sayma p•
Jun 3, 2020
Course 3: Engagement & Nurture Marketing Strategies of Social Media Marketing specialization is excellent and especially Prof Randy has given a lot of effort to give this amazing series of Mooc. I highly recommend these Moocs. Very practical course for those who want to know more about how to apply operational marketing in a social network environment and also in an internal environment.
By Deborah L W•
Jan 30, 2017
This course has expanded my basic understanding of how marketing should work in social media. I have a different perspective on how to approach marketing and what my focus should be on in terms of trends, listening, and connecting with others on social media platforms. I really enjoy the content of the lectures and the opportunity to see what other members of the course are producing.
By Herman d P•
Sep 21, 2017
Great MOOC to get in-depth knowledge of the different strategies of Social Media. One minor suggestion is to switch week 3 and 4. The content of week 4 is useful for the assignment of week 3. And when I finished week 3, I had the feeling I completed this MOOC (but had week 4 to go). Therefore, my suggestion is to present the content of week 4 before the assignment.
By Massimo B•
Mar 29, 2016
Hi,
I'm enjoying every step of this enriching course.
I'm applying more and more your ideas, experience in daily business and I use some slide to obtain a wow effect!
Thanks to all contributors, and Professor Hlavac, really looking forward to see what's coming next.
ps
I wrote my first blog in english!!, and I still don't believe it :-)
By Toby W•
Aug 29, 2017
Excellent course on engagement and nurture marketing strategies within the broader Social Media Specialization. Excellent teaching by Professor Hlavac and his experts. The templates and tools are outstanding. Highly recommend for those who want to understand social media marketing strategy and execution.
By Alberto S•
Apr 23, 2020
Great Course,
Of course it makes sense to attend it after the previous two courses of the Social Media Merketing Specializzation. Up to now is the one I prefer wrt the the first two!
The assignment is serious and I really enjoy doing it. Try to make it seriously and you will have fun! Randy Hlavac N.1!
By CQ•
Aug 1, 2016
I really appreciate the process we were walked through, it's awesome to really get an understanding of Blogging Best Practices through this MOOC. I wish we could have covered additional styles and turned in more large assignments. I suppose that's what the Capstone is for!
By Gunjan K•
May 7, 2020
An excellent course to enhance the understanding about Engagement & Nurture Marketing Strategies. Great course materials & tools included to give great results to your skills & knowledge.
Thank you,
@RandyHlavac @crestodina @pushingsocial @coursera @NUsocialmktg
By Omar H•
Mar 5, 2020
It is great to enter the world of digital marketing with a special professional blog, designing it in an attractive and practical way, in order to be influential in the world of digital marketing.
Thank you for this great effort
By Rob E•
Jan 7, 2018
Of the 5 MOOCs in this course (not including the capstone, which I haven't competed), this was the most informative and had the best hands on peer assignment IMO. It also took by far the most time to complete (most effort).
By Craig E•
May 23, 2016
This is probably my favorite of the first three courses in the series. The infographic and blogging strategies were very practical and useful. Even though I've been blogging for some time, I got a lot of new ideas.
By Hans K•
Jan 11, 2018
I am happy to be introduced to the three strategies which help me to clear the mist in Social thus I am now confident which one of the strategies is of highest priorities to build my professional service business