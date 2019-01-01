Northwestern University Logo

Northwestern University is a private research and teaching university with campuses in Evanston and Chicago, Illinois, and Doha, Qatar. Northwestern combines innovative teaching and pioneering research in a highly collaborative environment that transcends traditional academic boundaries.

Courses and Specializations

Content Strategy for Professionals
Content Strategy for Professionals Specialization

Modern Robotics: Mechanics, Planning, and Control
Modern Robotics: Mechanics, Planning, and Control Specialization

Organizational Leadership
Organizational Leadership Specialization

Social Media Marketing
Social Media Marketing Specialization

The Art of Sales: Mastering the Selling Process
The Art of Sales: Mastering the Selling Process Specialization

Aggelos K. Katsaggelos

Aggelos K. Katsaggelos

Joseph Cummings Professor
Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science
Barbara O'Keefe

Barbara O'Keefe

Dean of the School of Communication; Professor of Communication Studies; Annenberg University Professor
School of Communication
Barry Scott Wimpfheimer

Barry Scott Wimpfheimer

Associate Professor
Religious Studies
Candy Lee

Candy Lee

Professor
Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications
Christine Helmer

Christine Helmer

Arthur E. Andersen Teaching and Research Professor, Professor of Religious Studies and German
Department of Religious Studies
Craig Wortmann

Craig Wortmann

CEO, Sales Engine Inc; Venture Partner, Pritzker Group Venture Capital; Clinical Professor, Kellogg School of Management
Daniel J. O’Keefe

Daniel J. O’Keefe

Owen L. Coon Professor
Department of Communication Studies, School of Communication
Daniel B. Rodriguez

Daniel B. Rodriguez

Harold Washington Professor of Law
Pritzker School of Law
Dr. Melissa A. Simon

Dr. Melissa A. Simon

George H. Gardner Professor of Clinical Gynecology and Chair of Research
Feinberg School of Medicine
Ed Colgate

Ed Colgate

Allen and Johnnie Breed University Design Professor, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Director of the Engineering Design and Innovation Masters Program at the Segal Design Institute
McCormick School of Engineering and Applied Science
Elizabeth Gerber

Elizabeth Gerber

Associate Professor, Co-director of the Research Cluster at the Segal Design Institute
McCormick School of Engineering and Applied Science (Segal Design Institute), School of Communication, Kellogg School of Management (by courtesy), School of Education and Social Policy (by courtesy)
Ernest Duplessis

Ernest Duplessis

Faculty
Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications
Florian Zettelmeyer

Florian Zettelmeyer

Nancy L. Ertle Professor of Marketing, Director, Program on Data Analytics at Kellogg
Kellogg School of Management
Gad Allon

Gad Allon

Professor of Managerial Economics and Decision Sciences
Greg Carpenter

Greg Carpenter

James Farley/Booz Allen Hamilton Professor of Marketing Strategy, Director of the Center for Market Leadership, Faculty Director, Kellogg Markets and Customers Initiative (KMCI)
Kellogg School of Management
Greg Holderfield

Greg Holderfield

Pentair - D. Eugene and Bonnie L. Nugent Clinical Associate Professor of Design, Director of the Segal Design Institute, Co-Director of the MMM Program
McCormick School of Engineering and Applied Science (Segal Design Institute)
Hud Englehart

Hud Englehart

Faculty
Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications
Jan A. Van Mieghem

Jan A. Van Mieghem

Harold L. Stuart Professor of Managerial Economics; Professor of Operations Management
John Lavine

John Lavine

Founder, Professor and Director, Media Management Center
Kevin Lynch

Kevin Lynch

Professor
Mechanical Engineering
Leigh Thompson

Leigh Thompson

J. Jay Gerber Distinguished Professor of Dispute Resolution and Organizations
Kellogg School of Management
Pam Daniels

Pam Daniels

Clinical Assistant Professor, Design Innovator in Residence
McCormick School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (Segal Design Institute)
Rabih Dahdouh

Rabih Dahdouh

Randy Hlavac

Randy Hlavac

Northwestern University & CEO of Marketing Synergy, Inc
Sanjay Khosla

Sanjay Khosla

Adjunct Professor of Executive Education
Kellogg School of Management
Stacia Spencer

Stacia Spencer

Senior Lecturer
Bienen School of Music
Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D.

Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D.

Vice Chair for Research, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Thomas J. Watkins Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Director, Women’s Health Research Institute
Feinberg School of Medicine
Tom Collinger

Tom Collinger

Executive Director Spiegel Research Center
Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications
William J. White

William J. White

Professor
Industrial Engineering & Management Science
