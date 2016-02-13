The success of every organization depends on attracting and retaining customers. Although the marketing concepts for doing so are well established, digital technology has empowered customers, while producing massive amounts of data, revolutionizing the processes through which organizations attract and retain customers. In this course, students will learn how to identify new opportunities to create value for empowered consumers, develop strategies that yield an advantage over rivals, and develop the data science skills to lead more effectively, allocate resources, and to confront this very challenging environment with confidence.
Greg CarpenterJames Farley/Booz Allen Hamilton Professor of Marketing Strategy, Director of the Center for Market Leadership, Faculty Director, Kellogg Markets and Customers Initiative (KMCI)
Florian ZettelmeyerNancy L. Ertle Professor of Marketing, Director, Program on Data Analytics at Kellogg
Northwestern University
Northwestern University is a private research and teaching university with campuses in Evanston and Chicago, Illinois, and Doha, Qatar. Northwestern combines innovative teaching and pioneering research in a highly collaborative environment that transcends traditional academic boundaries.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Leading Strategy with a Customer Perspective with Gregory Carpenter
In this module, we will explore the changes that the digital age has empowered consumers and the impact of that change on how firms create value for consumers and competitive advantage in the process. We will explore the strategy development process, the role of brands, and the the successful evolution of brands over time.
Creating a truly customer-focused culture to unleash growth with Gregory Carpenter and Sanjay Khosla
In this module, we will explore the concept of corporate culture and how you as a leader can help create a culture well suited for the digital age. We will explore the nature of culture, the values of successful firms, how firms adapt to change, empower individuals, and unleash growth.
Leadership’s Role in Analytics with Florian Zettelmeyer
Why the data explosion in marketing has made an understanding of Big Data and Analytics essential for Leadership through Marketing.
A Working Knowledge of Data Science with Florian Zettelmeyer
Get started with a Working Knowledge of Data Science by learning a simple framework that will help you catch a large fraction of the bad analytics you encounter on a regular basis.
Great presentations and materials. Need other students to participate and to complete the peer review assignments.
Digital Marketing is largely driven by Analytics and this course has expounded and explained this factors elaborately.
Really enjoyed this course and the videos throughout to ensure the content is fully understood.
Florian Zettelmeyer is an outstanding instructor, and one of the best in his field... highly recommended!
About the Organizational Leadership Specialization
Equip yourself to successfully lead organizations through clarity of purpose and effective collaboration — by building and motivating teams; designing and delivering powerful stories; developing strategies to appropriately influence; understanding underlying customer analytics and applying innovative approaches to deliver impact.
