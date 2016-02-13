About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 6 in the
Organizational Leadership Specialization
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Advertising
  • Data Analysis
  • Analytics
  • Marketing
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Leading Strategy with a Customer Perspective with Gregory Carpenter

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 36 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Creating a truly customer-focused culture to unleash growth with Gregory Carpenter and Sanjay Khosla

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 35 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Leadership’s Role in Analytics with Florian Zettelmeyer

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 31 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

A Working Knowledge of Data Science with Florian Zettelmeyer

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 51 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

