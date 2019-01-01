Profile

Florian Zettelmeyer

Nancy L. Ertle Professor of Marketing, Director, Program on Data Analytics at Kellogg

    Bio

    Florian Zettelmeyer is the Nancy L. Ertle Professor of Marketing at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He also founded and directs the Program on Data Analytics at Kellogg, the school's Big Data initiative. Prior to his appointment at Kellogg he was an Associate Professor of Marketing and chair of the marketing group at the Haas School of Business, University of California at Berkeley. Before his Ph.D., he briefly worked in consulting at McKinsey and Company's German office. Professor Zettelmeyer specializes in evaluating the effects of information technology and big data on firms. More generally, his work addresses how the information consumers have about firms and the information firms have about consumers affect firm behavior. Professor Zettelmeyer has extensively studied the auto industry as a laboratory to understand the effects of customer information, investigating the effect of the Internet, the passthrough and effectiveness of promotions, and what consumers' online journeys predict about their purchase behavior. Professor Zettelmeyer teaches the MBA elective "Customer Analytics," the key analytics course at the Kellogg School of Management. The has received numerous teaching awards and been voted "Outstanding Professor of the Year" by Kellogg MBA students. He is a Research Associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER). Professor Zettelmeyer received a Vordiplom in business engineering from the University of Karlsruhe (Germany), a M.Sc. in economics from the University of Warwick (UK) and a Ph.D. in marketing from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

    Courses

    Organizational Leadership Capstone

    Leadership Through Marketing

