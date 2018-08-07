M
Mar 6, 2016
This course seemed to be easy; however it wasn't. the quiz was very tricky and had it's complexity that make us to wonder if we have the concept right in our mind. The teacher is amazing as well!.
AH
Dec 3, 2019
Very good one! professor had done good job. I have liked this session best compare to any one. Analytics examples and they it was delt is really good. but topic is little complex in nature !
By JoannaGong•
Aug 7, 2018
FIVE STARTS. Extremely comprehensible and well designed. I love the way three professors explained a variety of terms by using concrete examples. As a teacher I feel like this should be the quality of professional development sessions that we need throughout the year. Marketing is not only about a small department's job, but your leader's participation and decision making. Many thanks to these professors from Northwestern University. A wonderful team!
By Mariangela C C•
Feb 8, 2018
this course was exactly what i expected and i felt totally identified with Prof. Zettlemeyer example of the MIT PhD course trying to get a grasp of the design thinking for the BIG DATA analysis. Now i know how to make the proper questions.
PLUS Northwestern is my dream business school, been there and have taken a couple of Kellogg on Marketing in LatinAmerica and heard Prof. Kotler in Colombia
By Lawrence D•
Sep 16, 2016
This course opened my eyes to the direct impact that my organization has on the way customers view my companies brand. As a technical service department the most important elements of branding that my team needs to convey to the customer are professionalism and subject matter expertise.
By Jerry W•
Apr 5, 2021
I really enjoyed this class. I found it challenging to my current thinking and several of the scenarios were very similar to things that I am facing in my actual business today. Well done!
By Christopher H•
Aug 2, 2018
Florian Zettelmeyer should receive a full course. His two weeks' of material was extremely interesting, important, needed, and well designed.
By Dr. I G•
Apr 11, 2016
The data analytics concept delivered wonderfully. The content is very powerful to motivate, engage and drive the learners to learn.
By Sultan S•
Nov 20, 2017
Great course on how Marketing techniques can be used to drive leadership.
By Jahaziel P•
Nov 3, 2016
I thought this was a good course. It became a bit hard at the end when talking about Data Analytics. I do feel they should have broken it down to something easier. Like use smaller words, give simple examples and then offer graphics that break this subject down. The final assignment was a bit challenging. I think a quiz would have been better.
By Xu L•
Jul 19, 2020
This is an excellent course and the teachers walk you through the essentials of marketing and branding with great logic. I love the last part specially as it forces me to re-evaluate my daily marketing practice and how to interpret data and be analytical.
By Olga•
Jun 13, 2016
Great course with VERY interesting cases. You have to really stop and think about them, but at the same time, the course doesn't take a really really long time to complete it. Thank you to those who made it possible :)
By Wisam A•
May 16, 2018
A great course especially the last 2 modules related to data analytics.
The work load mentioned in the course info is not correct , this is a 4 weeks course and you need at least 3 hours per week except the quiz week.
By Bibek S•
Feb 8, 2016
I have enjoyed the course and the presentation by the professors. This course has been structured properly and I have been able to manage this in my busy schedule. Thanks to all that have made this learning possible.
By Maria L A•
Mar 7, 2016
By Nassim B•
Nov 30, 2020
Interesting training for those who are looking for deep dive into how to have positive impact on the business inside the organization, how to leverage data to be more impactful among stakeholders
By Anand K H•
Dec 4, 2019
By Bernard D V•
Apr 17, 2019
Excellent course! The teachers and stakeholders are great. There is a lot of real-life examples to help you understand course concepts and the assignments are well-thoughts.
By Ivana•
Jan 7, 2020
h practical examples and video materials, e.g. the power of one unsatisfied customer who wrote a hit song which impacted company image a lot.
By Julio M C•
Mar 24, 2016
INcredible course for the leaders in organization and how Marketing could drive the change and growth of both the team and the company.
By ASHWIN U S•
Feb 15, 2016
Great course. Fabulous insights in terms of case studies, especially by Prof Khosla. Good learning and takeaways from the course! :)
By Derek S•
Mar 12, 2019
Absolutely essential! The pieces on data analytics are great, coming from someone who is getting a degree in data analytics.
By Deleted A•
Feb 2, 2016
Great Class. Moves pretty fast in the Big Data portion -- you remember what it's like to be a student, in a good way :-)
By YANWEI H•
Sep 24, 2016
The methodology presented in this course is very useful. The instructor is good at explaining concepts and applications.
By Wesley•
Feb 14, 2016
Digital Marketing is largely driven by Analytics and this course has expounded and explained this factors elaborately.
By josphat g•
Dec 12, 2020
Some marketing analytics which challenged me a little have me more yearn for more in marketing analytics in red case
By Berenice R E•
Aug 29, 2019
I liked so much because it gives you a practical perspective of insights and data analytics in leadership roles.