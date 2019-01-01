Profile

Sanjay Khosla

Adjunct Professor of Executive Education

    Bio

    Sanjay Khosla is a Senior Fellow, Kellogg Markets and Customers Initiative (KMCI), Northwestern University and a Senior Advisor, Boston Consulting Group. Sanjay was President, Developing Markets of Kraft Foods (now Mondelez International) from Jan 2007 to March 2013, responsible for 65,000 people in over 60 countries and iconic brands like Cadbury, Oreo, Milka, Trident. During his tenure, Khosla: -Transformed the business from $5 Billion to $16 Billion in 5 years (doubled the business organically) while dramatically improving profitability and cash flow -Transformed brands like Oreo from $200 million to a $1 Billion and Tang from $500 million to $1 Billion in 5 years in developing markets -Helped spearhead and successfully integrate the acquisition of Cadbury (bought for $20 Billion) and Danone biscuits (bought for $7.8 Billion) Before joining Kraft Foods, Khosla turned around the $3 Billion consumer business of Fonterra, a global dairy company based in New Zealand. Prior to his tenure at Fonterra, Khosla enjoyed a successful 27-year career with Unilever based in the UK, Europe and India. Khosla implemented a bold program (Paint the World Yellow with Lipton) as Chairman of the Global Category Board for Unilever Beverages. Khosla also created the Wheel detergents business in India, which is one of Unileverâ€™s largest brands in India. Khosla is on the Board of Best Buy Inc, USA, Zoetis Inc USA (previously Pfizer animal health), Big Heart Pet Brands, USA and NIIT Ltd, India. Khosla was previously on the Board of Hindustan Unilever, India; Co-Chair of the Nestle/Fonterra joint venture for the Americas; and on the Board of the Lipton /Pepsi joint venture. Khosla has lectured extensively at Universities in the U.S. and in forums such as the Economist conference in London and Davos. Khosla authored a book, Fewer Bigger Bolder, with Professor Mohan Sawhney. The book discusses Focus7, a proven framework for achieving sustained profitable growth.

    Courses

    Organizational Leadership Capstone

    Leadership Through Marketing

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder