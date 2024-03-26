University of Maryland, College Park
Digital Marketing 2
Digital Marketing 2

Taught in English

Arifa Garman
Instructors: Arifa Garman

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

17 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

7 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to Week 1 of your course. Each week will have a similar format. The weekly page will first provide an overview of the content we will cover. As you work your way down the page, you will see that the content is divided into sections. Navigate through each lesson on the page to complete the assigned work. Work your way through each item in the lessons to watch videos, read assigned articles, participate in discussions, and complete assignments. You should expect to spend at least 30-minutes in total watching seven short videos. In addition to the videos and readings, you will have practice questions, a few activities, and a scenario at the end of the week. These activities and scenarios are essential to helping you learn and apply the skills you will need to demonstrate and master Digital Marketing Analytics.

What's included

7 videos12 readings2 assignments2 discussion prompts

Welcome to Week 2! Many managerial decisions are made based on professional knowledge and intuition, but often this knowledge is not sufficient enough to make the optimal decision. That's where testing comes in. Next, we will talk about Recommendation Systems. You may not realize it, but your internet experience is defined by recommendation systems. From music, games, videos, films, and what to buy, recommendation systems predict your preferences to suggest products or services that are likely to be of interest to you.

What's included

5 videos9 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Welcome to Week 3! In this Week, we’re going to introduce machine learning and the paradigm shift driven by digital, social, and mobile marketing. We will also look at how marketers use rich data and enhanced analytical capacity to move from qualitative to quantitative analytical data to better understand and market to consumers. You should expect to spend at least 30-minutes in total watching five short videos. In addition to the videos and readings, you will have practice questions, a few activities, and a scenario at the end of the module. These activities and scenarios are essential to help you learn and apply the skills you will need to demonstrate and master Digital Marketing Analytics.

What's included

5 videos10 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Welcome to Week 4! In this Week, we’re going to introduce Big Data and Artificial Intelligence. We'll also look at how marketers use rich data and enhanced analytical capacity to move from qualitative to quantitative analytical data, from data to big data, and from machine learning to deep learning AI to better understand and market to consumers. You should expect to spend at least 30-minutes in total watching five short videos. In addition to the videos and readings, you will have practice questions, a few activities, and a scenario at the end of the module. These activities and scenarios are essential to help you learn and apply the skills you will need to demonstrate to master Digital Marketing Analytics.

What's included

5 videos9 readings3 assignments2 discussion prompts

Instructors

Offered by

