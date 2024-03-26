Businesses today have access to an increasingly large amount of detailed customer data, and this influx of “big data” is only going to continue. Combined with a detailed history of marketing actions, there is a newfound potential for deriving actionable insights, but you need the tools to do so. Using real-world applications from various industries, this course will help you understand the tools and strategies used to make data-driven decisions that you can put to use in your own company or business.
Digital Marketing 2
Taught in English
Course
Recommended experience
March 2024
7 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
Welcome to Week 1 of your course. Each week will have a similar format. The weekly page will first provide an overview of the content we will cover. As you work your way down the page, you will see that the content is divided into sections. Navigate through each lesson on the page to complete the assigned work. Work your way through each item in the lessons to watch videos, read assigned articles, participate in discussions, and complete assignments. You should expect to spend at least 30-minutes in total watching seven short videos. In addition to the videos and readings, you will have practice questions, a few activities, and a scenario at the end of the week. These activities and scenarios are essential to helping you learn and apply the skills you will need to demonstrate and master Digital Marketing Analytics.
7 videos12 readings2 assignments2 discussion prompts
Welcome to Week 2! Many managerial decisions are made based on professional knowledge and intuition, but often this knowledge is not sufficient enough to make the optimal decision. That's where testing comes in. Next, we will talk about Recommendation Systems. You may not realize it, but your internet experience is defined by recommendation systems. From music, games, videos, films, and what to buy, recommendation systems predict your preferences to suggest products or services that are likely to be of interest to you.
5 videos9 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Welcome to Week 3! In this Week, we’re going to introduce machine learning and the paradigm shift driven by digital, social, and mobile marketing. We will also look at how marketers use rich data and enhanced analytical capacity to move from qualitative to quantitative analytical data to better understand and market to consumers. You should expect to spend at least 30-minutes in total watching five short videos. In addition to the videos and readings, you will have practice questions, a few activities, and a scenario at the end of the module. These activities and scenarios are essential to help you learn and apply the skills you will need to demonstrate and master Digital Marketing Analytics.
5 videos10 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Welcome to Week 4! In this Week, we’re going to introduce Big Data and Artificial Intelligence. We'll also look at how marketers use rich data and enhanced analytical capacity to move from qualitative to quantitative analytical data, from data to big data, and from machine learning to deep learning AI to better understand and market to consumers. You should expect to spend at least 30-minutes in total watching five short videos. In addition to the videos and readings, you will have practice questions, a few activities, and a scenario at the end of the module. These activities and scenarios are essential to help you learn and apply the skills you will need to demonstrate to master Digital Marketing Analytics.
5 videos9 readings3 assignments2 discussion prompts
