Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Analysis, Application Development, Big Data, Budget Management, Business Analysis, Business Communication, Change Management, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Cryptography, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Data Management, Data Mining, Data Model, Data Structures, Data Visualization, Data Visualization Software, Database Administration, Database Design, Databases, Decision Making, Design and Product, Econometrics, Entrepreneurship, Experiment, Extract, Transform, Load, Feature Engineering, Finance, General Statistics, Leadership and Management, Machine Learning, Network Security, Other Programming Languages, Plot (Graphics), Presentation, Probability & Statistics, Problem Solving, Product Design, Programming Principles, Project Management, R Programming, Research and Design, SQL, Security Engineering, Security Strategy, Small Data, Software, Software Engineering, Software Security, Spreadsheet Software, Statistical Analysis, Statistical Programming, Statistical Visualization, Storytelling, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science
4.8
(58.3k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Back-End Web Development, Big Data, Brand Management, Business Analysis, Communication, Computer Networking, Customer Relationship Management, Customer Success, Data Analysis, Data Management, Digital Marketing, E-Commerce, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Financial Analysis, Leadership and Management, Market Analysis, Market Research, Marketing, Networking Hardware, Research and Design, Sales, Social Media, Strategy and Operations, Web Development
4.8
(359 reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
University of California, Davis
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Application Development, Back-End Web Development, Communication, Content Marketing, Data Management, Data Model, Data Structures, Digital Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Forecasting, Influencing, Market Research, Marketing, Mathematical Optimization, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Probability & Statistics, Project Management, Research and Design, Search Engine Optimization, Social Media, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Development
4.6
(10.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Data Analysis, Back-End Web Development, Web Development, Research and Design, Data Management, Business Analysis, Computer Programming
4.6
(89 reviews)
Intermediate · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
Skills you'll gain: Big Data, Business Analysis, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Model, Data Structures, Data Visualization, Database Administration, Databases, Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Management, Market Research, Network Architecture, Network Security, Other Programming Languages, Research and Design, SQL, Security Engineering, Security Strategy, Software Security, Spreadsheet Software, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science
4.7
(284 reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
University of Virginia
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Marketing, Leadership and Management, Analytics, General Statistics, Market Analysis, Experiment, Analysis, Strategy, Regression, Brand Management, Market (Economics), Probability & Statistics, Entrepreneurship, Sales, Regression Analysis, Brand, Big Data, Stock
4.7
(6.1k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Skills you'll gain: E-Commerce, Marketing, Strategy and Operations, Market Research, Digital Marketing, Social Media, Communication, Data Analysis, Brand Management, Research and Design, Customer Relationship Management, Entrepreneurship, Sales, Customer Success, Finance
4.8
(310 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Google Analytics is a widely used data tool offered by Google to help website owners better understand the performance of their website pages and then make improvements based on that data. When you use Google Analytics, you're able to see the details of how people interact with your website, how they click around your website, how long they stay on your site, and eventually, what page they jump off your site. Google Analytics also provides answers to questions like how many total new users your site has had in the last 12 months and similar questions about your site’s visitors. There is a free version of Google Analytics and a paid version for companies or website owners with multiple websites.
It’s valuable to learn Google Analytics because the information you learn could help you understand how individual web pages are performing in search, in visits, in time spent, and other metrics. When you start to learn Google Analytics, you may see how its data tools can help you measure your advertising ROI, while also showing data on video performances, and social media sites and applications. It’s crucial to know how search data impacts your personal site or your business site. This is why Google Analytics becomes a very important tool to learn.
The types of jobs you may get with knowledge of Google Analytics would likely be Google Analytics manager, e-commerce manager, data scientist, digital marketing director, and SEO specialist. All of these jobs in some way would likely require an understanding of Google Analytics. Because so many companies use search and SEO for their websites, Google Analytics is used in many different industries. As a result, there may be additional jobs for someone with a fundamental understanding of Google Analytics within the company department in your field.
Taking online courses on Google Analytics can help you make smart decisions on running a website. For instance, you may begin to learn about the number of web visitors that your site gets on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. You could become familiar with the interface of the tool. Learning the fundamentals of Google Analytics may also help you learn how to interpret the data to make adjustments to your website pages. Your knowledge of Google Analytics might help a company marketing team make better decisions about its SEO practices while achieving a higher ROI in ad spending.