Subtitles: English
Google Business Intelligence Professional Certificate
Learn in-demand skills like data modeling, data visualization, and dashboarding and reporting in less than 2 months.
Instructor:
Google Career Certificates
TOP INSTRUCTOR
2 Months
Under 10 hours of study a week
English
Advanced Level
Designed for those already in the industry.
100% Self-Paced
Learn on your own time
Advance your skills by learning from the best
Take the next step in your career with a Professional Certificate from Google. Learn in-demand advanced skills in the high-growth field of business intelligence, including data modeling, data visualization, and dashboarding and reporting.
Common job titles: business intelligence analyst, business intelligence engineer, business intelligence developer
¹Based on program graduate survey, United States 2022.
75%
of Google certificate grads report career improvement¹
150+
Connect with over 150 U.S. employers post-completion
¹Based on program graduate survey, United States 2022.
Skills you will gain
Data Modeling
Business Analysis
Bigquery
Sheets
Data Analysis
Extraction, Transformation And Loading (ETL)
Business Process
Tableau Software
Data Visualization (DataViz)
Business Intelligence
SQL
Dashboarding and Reporting
About this Professional Certificate
What you will learn
Explore the roles of business intelligence (BI) professionals within an organization
Practice data modeling and extract, transform, load (ETL) processes that meet organizational goals
Design data visualizations that answer business questions
Create dashboards that effectively communicate data insights to stakeholders
What is a Professional Certificate?
Build the Skills to Get Job Ready
Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.
Hands-On Projects
Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.
Earn a Career Credential
When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.
There are 3 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
What is business intelligence?
What kind of companies hire business intelligence professionals?
How much does this certificate cost?
Is this program offered in other languages?
What tools and platforms are taught in the curriculum?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Which jobs does this program prepare for?
What will I be able to do upon completing the professional certificate?
What resources will be available to help with the job search process?
Why did Google create this program?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.