Take the next step in your career with a Professional Certificate from Google. Learn in-demand advanced skills in the high-growth field of business intelligence, including data modeling, data visualization, and dashboarding and reporting.

Common job titles: business intelligence analyst, business intelligence engineer, business intelligence developer

Skills you will gain

  • Data Modeling

  • Business Analysis

  • Bigquery

  • Sheets

  • Data Analysis

  • Extraction, Transformation And Loading (ETL)

  • Business Process

  • Tableau Software

  • Data Visualization (DataViz)

  • Business Intelligence

  • SQL

  • Dashboarding and Reporting

About this Professional Certificate

What you will learn

  • Explore the roles of business intelligence (BI) professionals within an organization

  • Practice data modeling and extract, transform, load (ETL) processes that meet organizational goals

  • Design data visualizations that answer business questions

  • Create dashboards that effectively communicate data insights to stakeholders

What is a Professional Certificate?

Build the Skills to Get Job Ready

Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.

Hands-On Projects

Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.

Earn a Career Credential

When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.

There are 3 Courses in this Professional Certificate

Course1

Course 1

Foundations of Business Intelligence

4.8
stars
63 ratings
Course2

Course 2

The Path to Insights: Data Models and Pipelines

4.8
stars
36 ratings
Course3

Course 3

Decisions, Decisions: Dashboards and Reports

4.8
stars
30 ratings

Frequently Asked Questions

