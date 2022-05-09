Assess for Success: Marketing Analytics and Measurement is the fifth of seven courses in the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Certificate. This course explores marketing analytics practices and tools. Digital marketing and e-commerce professionals are expected to analyze data from various sources (such as web pages, digital marketing channels, and e-commerce sites) and use them to gain customer insights. You’ll create media plans and set performance goals. You’ll learn how to measure, manage, and analyze data from marketing campaigns using Google Analytics, Google Ads, and similar tools. Then, learn how to adjust a marketing budget according to insights extracted from key metrics. You’ll use A/B test results to optimize a campaign and identify metrics that define a campaign's success. You will be able to analyze and visualize data and insights in spreadsheets and prepare presentations to share campaign progress or results with stakeholders.
This course is part of the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Professional Certificate
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Define media planning and strategies
Describe what defines a successful marketing campaign
Evaluate metrics against performance goals and make adjustments to a marketing budget or strategy
Create presentations and reports to update stakeholders on the progress or success of a marketing campaign and important insights
Skills you will gain
- Digital marketing KPIs
- Spreadsheet management
- Presenting to stakeholders
- Media planning and strategies
- Marketing Analytics
Offered by
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to assess for success: marketing analytics and measurement
You will learn about marketing campaigns and how marketers set performance goals. You’ll also explore media planning and practice creating your own media plan. Finally, you’ll be introduced to common tools used in marketing analytics and how they work.
Use metrics from Google Analytics and Google Ads
You will learn about key metrics and data sources from various platforms. You’ll learn how to use the metrics in Google Analytics and Google Ads to gain insights for marketing campaigns. You’ll also learn how to link data from Google Ads to Google Analytics and export data from both platforms for further analysis.
Measure the success of marketing campaigns
You will investigate the metrics and outcomes that define a successful marketing campaign. You’ll examine different metrics that help you determine the ROI or ROAS of a marketing project so you can make adjustments to improve returns. You’ll also learn how to plan for and conduct an A/B test to optimize a marketing campaign. Finally, you’ll examine what a successful marketing campaign looks like and what makes it successful.
Share metrics and insights with stakeholders
You will learn how to work with stakeholders by anticipating their needs and communicating progress or results from a campaign. You’ll explore how to analyze, filter, and prepare metrics and insights to share with them. You’ll also practice creating visualizations, presentations, and a dashboard to clearly summarize insights for stakeholders. Near the end of the course, you’ll apply what you’ve learned by presenting a set of practice insights to stakeholders.
Reviews
- 5 stars88.23%
- 4 stars5.88%
- 3 stars5.88%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ASSESS FOR SUCCESS: MARKETING ANALYTICS AND MEASUREMENT
I have such a better understanding in digital marketing after taking this course. Thank you!
Very engaging instructor and incredibly informative!
Thank you for this course!! Feel more confident using Google Analytics and understanding how to measure online marketing campaign success.
Great course with tons of useful information. Completing this course definitely helped me get a better sense of analytics!
About the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Professional Certificate
Prepare for a new career in the high-growth fields of digital marketing and e-commerce, in under six months, no experience or degree required. Businesses need digital marketing and e-commerce talent more than ever before; 86% of business leaders report that digital commerce will be the most important route to growth. There are 218,000 U.S. job openings in this growing field, with a median entry-level salary of $51,000.¹
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
What is the refund policy?
What are digital marketing and e-commerce?
What do digital marketing and e-commerce specialists do?
Why start a career in digital marketing and e-commerce?
Which jobs will this certificate help me prepare for?
What tools and platforms are taught in the curriculum?
What background is required?
Why enroll in the Google Digital Marketing and E-commerce Certificate?
Do I need to take the course in a certain order?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.