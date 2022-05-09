About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 7 in the
Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce
Beginner Level
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define media planning and strategies

  • Describe what defines a successful marketing campaign

  • Evaluate metrics against performance goals and make adjustments to a marketing budget or strategy

  • Create presentations and reports to update stakeholders on the progress or success of a marketing campaign and important insights

Skills you will gain

  • Digital marketing KPIs
  • Spreadsheet management
  • Presenting to stakeholders
  • Media planning and strategies
  • Marketing Analytics
Course 5 of 7 in the
Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce
Beginner Level
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Introduction to assess for success: marketing analytics and measurement

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 39 min), 11 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Use metrics from Google Analytics and Google Ads

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 26 min), 11 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Measure the success of marketing campaigns

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 19 min), 8 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Share metrics and insights with stakeholders

8 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 32 min), 13 readings, 10 quizzes

About the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Professional Certificate

Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce

