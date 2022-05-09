About this Course

137,902 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 7 in the
Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce
Beginner Level
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define social media marketing and describe its purpose

  • Identify core pillars of social media marketing: strategy, planning and publishing, listening and engagement, analytics and reporting, advertising

  • Define the goals of a social media campaign

  • Write, design, and repurpose engaging content for social media

Skills you will gain

  • Social Listening
  • Social Media Bidding
  • Customer Engagement
  • Social Media Analytics
  • Social Media Branding
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 7 in the
Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce
Beginner Level
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to from likes to leads: interact with customers online

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 28 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Social media strategy, planning, and publishing

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 36 min), 9 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Listening and engagement on social media

8 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 47 min), 12 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Social media analytics and reporting

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 31 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FROM LIKES TO LEADS: INTERACT WITH CUSTOMERS ONLINE

View all reviews

About the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Professional Certificate

Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder