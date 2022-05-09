From Likes to Leads: Interact with Customers Online is the third of seven courses in the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Certificate. This course will help you develop social media marketing strategies. Social media is a key digital marketing channel for many businesses because of the large number of people who use social platforms to socialize, interact with businesses, and share content. No digital marketing strategy is complete without an online brand presence where customers can engage with a brand. In this course you’ll explore social media platforms and identify which platform is the most appropriate for specific business needs. You’ll learn how to create content for social media using graphic design principles for marketers and learn how to manage a social media presence. In addition you’ll set goals and success metrics for social media ads.
Define social media marketing and describe its purpose
Identify core pillars of social media marketing: strategy, planning and publishing, listening and engagement, analytics and reporting, advertising
Define the goals of a social media campaign
Write, design, and repurpose engaging content for social media
- Social Listening
- Social Media Bidding
- Customer Engagement
- Social Media Analytics
- Social Media Branding
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
You will study the importance of social media marketing in promoting a business or product. Next, you’ll explore common social media platforms used in digital marketing and how to choose the best platform for a campaign. Then, you’ll discover the five core pillars of social media marketing: strategy, planning and publishing, listening and engagement, analytics and reporting, and paid social media.
You will focus on the first two core pillars of social media marketing: strategy, and planning and publishing. You’ll also learn how to accomplish business goals with a social media marketing campaign and how to identify a target audience while building a brand identity on social media. Then, you’ll learn the differences between paid, owned, earned, and organic social media marketing. Then, you’ll determine how to publish content at the right time and with the right frequency.
You will focus on the third core pillar of social media marketing: listening and engagement. You’ll learn the importance of social listening and how to use popular social listening tools. Then, you’ll explore ways to develop relationships with customers and build brand authority.
You will focus on the fourth core pillar of social media marketing: analytics and reporting. You’ll explore the importance of social media analytics and describe different analytics segments. Next, you’ll learn about popular analytics tools and understand how to use the data gathered to make decisions and improvements. Then, you’ll examine the importance of social media reports and practice creating one.
What an amazingly designed course it was! The videos and activities are informative, encouraging, and leaves me confident to start my career in the digital marketing field.
I don't have a professional social media marketing background and found the social media marketing practice exercises helfpul, relevant, and memorable.
Extremely well guided and curated, full of insights from industry experts. Very helpful!
The instructor is awesome and the course material are easy to understand.
Prepare for a new career in the high-growth fields of digital marketing and e-commerce, in under six months, no experience or degree required. Businesses need digital marketing and e-commerce talent more than ever before; 86% of business leaders report that digital commerce will be the most important route to growth. There are 218,000 U.S. job openings in this growing field, with a median entry-level salary of $51,000.¹
