By Jenny K•
May 10, 2022
What an amazingly designed course it was! The videos and activities are informative, encouraging, and leaves me confident to start my career in the digital marketing field.
By Jade C•
May 10, 2022
I don't have a professional social media marketing background and found the social media marketing practice exercises helfpul, relevant, and memorable.
By Shyna G•
May 10, 2022
Amazing course! This course provides a thorough understanding of how to interact with customers online.
By Alicia B•
May 10, 2022
I liked how the instructor really explained content and it's importance for a digital marketer.
By Chami C•
May 10, 2022
Extremely well guided and curated, full of insights from industry experts. Very helpful!
By chami c•
May 10, 2022
The instructor is awesome and the course material are easy to understand.
By Hamed V•
May 10, 2022
It was good and useful Course about Social Media. Thank you.
By Sarah A•
May 10, 2022
Great course!!
By Ally B•
May 10, 2022
Awesome course
By Tamara J•
May 15, 2022
Extremely insightful! I learned new skills that I can apply to the businesses I work with right away. Definitely easy to follow and provides essential strategies for interacting with customers online. This course allowed me to have a better understanding of social media marketing vocabulary and best practices.
By Ahmed B•
May 24, 2022
A little bit tough. But it is a very good course.
By Alan R•
May 16, 2022
very good learnings. highly recommended
By Natalia D•
May 27, 2022
Although OK as an introduction, this course is too simplistic for those who have foundational knowledge of marketing and communications.