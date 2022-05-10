Chevron Left
From Likes to Leads: Interact with Customers Online is the third of seven courses in the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Certificate. This course will help you develop social media marketing strategies. Social media is a key digital marketing channel for many businesses because of the large number of people who use social platforms to socialize, interact with businesses, and share content. No digital marketing strategy is complete without an online brand presence where customers can engage with a brand. In this course you’ll explore social media platforms and identify which platform is the most appropriate for specific business needs. You’ll learn how to create content for social media using graphic design principles for marketers and learn how to manage a social media presence. In addition you’ll set goals and success metrics for social media ads. Google employees who currently work in the field will guide you, providing hands-on activities and examples that simulate common digital marketing and e-commerce tasks while showing you some of the best tools and resources used on the job. Learners who complete the seven courses in this program will be equipped to apply for entry-level jobs in digital marketing and e-commerce. No previous experience is necessary. By the end of this course, you will be able to do the following: - Identify the five core pillars of social media marketing: strategy, planning and publishing, listening and engagement, analytics and reporting, and advertising - Determine how to choose social media platforms for a campaign - Understand how to boost engagement on social media - Learn how to write, design, and repurpose engaging content for social media - Recognize how to use the data gathered from social media analytics as a decision-making tool - Learn best practices for presenting a social media report - Achieve specific marketing goals through the use of paid social media...

JK

May 9, 2022

What an amazingly designed course it was! The videos and activities are informative, encouraging, and leaves me confident to start my career in the digital marketing field.

JC

May 9, 2022

I don't have a professional social media marketing background and found the social media marketing practice exercises helfpul, relevant, and memorable.

By Jenny K

May 10, 2022

What an amazingly designed course it was! The videos and activities are informative, encouraging, and leaves me confident to start my career in the digital marketing field.

By Jade C

May 10, 2022

I don't have a professional social media marketing background and found the social media marketing practice exercises helfpul, relevant, and memorable.

By Shyna G

May 10, 2022

Amazing course! This course provides a thorough understanding of how to interact with customers online.

By Alicia B

May 10, 2022

I liked how the instructor really explained content and it's importance for a digital marketer.

By Chami C

May 10, 2022

Extremely well guided and curated, full of insights from industry experts. Very helpful!

By chami c

May 10, 2022

The instructor is awesome and the course material are easy to understand.

By Hamed V

May 10, 2022

It was good and useful Course about Social Media. Thank you.

By Sarah A

May 10, 2022

Great course!!

By Ally B

May 10, 2022

Awesome course

By Tamara J

May 15, 2022

Extremely insightful! I learned new skills that I can apply to the businesses I work with right away. Definitely easy to follow and provides essential strategies for interacting with customers online. This course allowed me to have a better understanding of social media marketing vocabulary and best practices.

By Ahmed B

May 24, 2022

A little bit tough. But it is a very good course.

By Alan R

May 16, 2022

very good learnings. highly recommended

By Natalia D

May 27, 2022

Although OK as an introduction, this course is too simplistic for those who have foundational knowledge of marketing and communications.

