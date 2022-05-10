JC
May 9, 2022
This course builds a great foundation of marketing analytics. The first and second week's material allows you to learn the more intermediate aspects of performance marketing measurement (weeks 3 & 4)
SA
May 9, 2022
Thank you for this course!! Feel more confident using Google Analytics and understanding how to measure online marketing campaign success.
By Jade C•
May 10, 2022
By Ilona v d B•
May 10, 2022
This course provides practical learnings that are representative of and applicable to an online marketeer's day-to-day business. A must-have foundation for any online marketeer!
By Sarah A•
May 10, 2022
By Adam E•
May 10, 2022
Great course with tons of useful information. Completing this course definitely helped me get a better sense of analytics!
By Shyna G•
May 10, 2022
Amazing course! This course provides a thorough understanding of marketing analytics in digital marketing.
By Jenny K•
May 10, 2022
I have such a better understanding in digital marketing after taking this course. Thank you!
By Ally B•
May 10, 2022
Very good details on how to measure success and understand analytics in digital marketing.
By Chami C•
May 10, 2022
Packed with useful knowledge. Expanded my experience and professional vocabulary.
By chami c•
May 10, 2022
Very engaging instructor and incredibly informative!