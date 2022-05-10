Chevron Left
Assess for Success: Marketing Analytics and Measurement is the fifth of seven courses in the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Certificate. This course explores marketing analytics practices and tools. Digital marketing and e-commerce professionals are expected to analyze data from various sources (such as web pages, digital marketing channels, and e-commerce sites) and use them to gain customer insights. You’ll create media plans and set performance goals. You’ll learn how to measure, manage, and analyze data from marketing campaigns using Google Analytics, Google Ads, and similar tools. Then, learn how to adjust a marketing budget according to insights extracted from key metrics. You’ll use A/B test results to optimize a campaign and identify metrics that define a campaign's success. You will be able to analyze and visualize data and insights in spreadsheets and prepare presentations to share campaign progress or results with stakeholders. Google employees who currently work in the field will guide you, providing hands-on activities and examples that simulate common digital marketing and e-commerce tasks, while showing you some of the best tools and resources used on the job. Learners who complete the seven courses in this program will be equipped to apply for entry-level jobs in digital marketing and e-commerce. No previous experience is necessary. By the end of this course, you will be able to do the following: - Plan and allocate the spending of marketing budgets - Describe the unique role of performance goals and key performance indicators (KPIs) in marketing campaigns - Describe how tools like Google Analytics and Google Ads are used to measure website and ad campaign performance - Describe how to determine the return on investment (ROI) or return on ad spend (ROAS) of a marketing project - Prepare, conduct, and analyze the results from an A/B test to optimize a marketing campaign - Apply spreadsheet features like sorting, filtering, and pivot tables to prepare data to be shared - Create charts in spreadsheets for visualization of metrics...

By Jade C

May 10, 2022

This course builds a great foundation of marketing analytics. The first and second week's material allows you to learn the more intermediate aspects of performance marketing measurement (weeks 3 & 4)

By Ilona v d B

May 10, 2022

This course provides practical learnings that are representative of and applicable to an online marketeer's day-to-day business. A must-have foundation for any online marketeer!

By Sarah A

May 10, 2022

Thank you for this course!! Feel more confident using Google Analytics and understanding how to measure online marketing campaign success.

By Adam E

May 10, 2022

Great course with tons of useful information. Completing this course definitely helped me get a better sense of analytics!

By Shyna G

May 10, 2022

Amazing course! This course provides a thorough understanding of marketing analytics in digital marketing.

By Jenny K

May 10, 2022

I have such a better understanding in digital marketing after taking this course. Thank you!

By Ally B

May 10, 2022

Very good details on how to measure success and understand analytics in digital marketing.

By Chami C

May 10, 2022

Packed with useful knowledge. Expanded my experience and professional vocabulary.

By chami c

May 10, 2022

Very engaging instructor and incredibly informative!

