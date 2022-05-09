About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 7 of 7 in the
Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce
Beginner Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify common strategies for building customer loyalty in e-commerce

  • Successfully manage client relationships and measure satisfaction

  • Find, apply for, and prepare for interviews and jobs

  • Put together a portfolio and/or resume to present to employers

Skills you will gain

  • Job preparedness
  • Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
  • Portfolio preparation
  • E-commerce store optimization
  • Building customer loyalty
Course 7 of 7 in the
Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce
Beginner Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to satisfaction guaranteed: develop customer loyalty online

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 34 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Analyze trends for an online store

8 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 28 min), 10 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

12 hours to complete

Prepare for jobs in digital marketing and e-commerce

12 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 47 min), 19 readings, 10 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Certificate review

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 5 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: DEVELOP CUSTOMER LOYALTY ONLINE

About the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Professional Certificate

Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce

