You made it! Satisfaction Guaranteed: Develop Customer Loyalty Online is the seventh and final course in the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Certificate. In this course, you’ll explore strategies for building customer loyalty in e-commerce. You’ll also explore specific tools to develop and maintain client relationships. At the end of the course you’ll work through a scenario that demonstrates your ability to deliver a successful e-commerce strategy. Finally, you’ll wrap up the course by building professional development skills. We encourage you to complete courses 1–6 before beginning this course because they provide the foundation necessary to complete the activities at the end of this course.
Identify common strategies for building customer loyalty in e-commerce
Successfully manage client relationships and measure satisfaction
Find, apply for, and prepare for interviews and jobs
Put together a portfolio and/or resume to present to employers
- Job preparedness
- Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
- Portfolio preparation
- E-commerce store optimization
- Building customer loyalty
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
Introduction to satisfaction guaranteed: develop customer loyalty online
You will learn about the importance of loyalty in e-commerce and explore how to build strong customer relationships. You’ll also find out how to measure customer satisfaction. After that, you’ll explore techniques for retaining customers like offering loyalty programs, practicing dynamic remarketing, and implementing post-purchase follow-ups.
Analyze trends for an online store
You will examine how to gather and analyze data for an online store. You’ll learn how to use the data you’ve gathered to improve conversions and increase sales. You’ll also learn how to identify which products are performing well or underperforming. Finally, you’ll discover ways to improve product performance based on data.
Prepare for jobs in digital marketing and e-commerce
You will engage in a series of interactive activities based on concepts you’ve explored and skills you’ve gained throughout the program. You’ll also explore job readiness skills, develop your resume, and practice interviewing for jobs.
Certificate review
You will review what you’ve learned throughout the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Certificate. You’ll explore additional career resources and reflect on everything you’ve learned. At the end of the program, you’ll share your career goals with fellow learners.
Amazing! This is one of the E-Commerce training I have participated in.
The content was interesting, engaging, and flowed nicely. I really enjoyed the resume and interview tips at the end.
Fantastic course that really highlights how to drive customer loyalty and why this matters in today's e-commerce world.
Prepare for a new career in the high-growth fields of digital marketing and e-commerce, in under six months, no experience or degree required. Businesses need digital marketing and e-commerce talent more than ever before; 86% of business leaders report that digital commerce will be the most important route to growth. There are 218,000 U.S. job openings in this growing field, with a median entry-level salary of $51,000.¹
