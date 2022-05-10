Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Satisfaction Guaranteed: Develop Customer Loyalty Online by Google

4.9
stars
18 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

You made it! Satisfaction Guaranteed: Develop Customer Loyalty Online is the seventh and final course in the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Certificate. In this course, you’ll explore strategies for building customer loyalty in e-commerce. You’ll also explore specific tools to develop and maintain client relationships. At the end of the course you’ll work through a scenario that demonstrates your ability to deliver a successful e-commerce strategy. Finally, you’ll wrap up the course by building professional development skills. We encourage you to complete courses 1–6 before beginning this course because they provide the foundation necessary to complete the activities at the end of this course. Google employees who currently work in the field will guide you, providing hands-on activities and examples that simulate common digital marketing and e-commerce tasks while showing you some of the best tools and resources used on the job. Learners who complete the seven courses in this program will be prepared to apply for entry-level jobs in digital marketing and e-commerce. No previous experience is necessary. By the end of this course, you will be able to do the following: - Identify common strategies for building customer loyalty in e-commerce - Understand how to successfully manage client relationships and measure satisfaction - Monitor an e-commerce store’s performance - Update an e-commerce store based on data - Complete a portfolio scenario to prepare for job interviews - Find, apply for, and prepare for interviews and jobs - Put together a portfolio and/or resume to present to employers...

MC

May 9, 2022

Fantastic course that really highlights how to drive customer loyalty and why this matters in today's e-commerce world.

JC

May 9, 2022

The content was interesting, engaging, and flowed nicely. I really enjoyed the resume and interview tips at the end.

1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for Satisfaction Guaranteed: Develop Customer Loyalty Online

By Michael C

May 10, 2022

Fantastic course that really highlights how to drive customer loyalty and why this matters in today's e-commerce world.

By Jade C

May 10, 2022

The content was interesting, engaging, and flowed nicely. I really enjoyed the resume and interview tips at the end.

By Jenny K

May 10, 2022

Amazing! This is one of the E-Commerce training I have participated in.

By Jose F

May 11, 2022

Great course for entry level digital marketers!

By Chami C

May 10, 2022

Very interesting and practical! Amazing course

By Ally B

May 10, 2022

Great capstone course for the certificate.

By Sarah A

May 10, 2022

Great instructor!

