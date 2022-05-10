MC
By Michael C•
May 10, 2022
Fantastic course that really highlights how to drive customer loyalty and why this matters in today's e-commerce world.
By Jade C•
May 10, 2022
The content was interesting, engaging, and flowed nicely. I really enjoyed the resume and interview tips at the end.
By Jenny K•
May 10, 2022
Amazing! This is one of the E-Commerce training I have participated in.
By Jose F•
May 11, 2022
Great course for entry level digital marketers!
By Chami C•
May 10, 2022
Very interesting and practical! Amazing course
By Ally B•
May 10, 2022
Great capstone course for the certificate.
By Sarah A•
May 10, 2022
Great instructor!