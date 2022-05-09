Make the Sale: Build, Launch, and Manage E-commerce Stores is the sixth of seven courses in the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Certificate. This course explores how businesses and individuals sell products online, including using popular platforms like Shopify. You’ll go through the process of creating a mock e-commerce store. To do this, you’ll build a Shopify store, add the necessary information, and create product listings. You’ll explore how to reach customers online through e-commerce customer outreach methods like advertisements and campaigns.
Understand essential e-commerce strategies and practices
Explain what e-commerce stores and platforms are and how they work
Create an engaging customer experience online using best practices
Set up a mock e-commerce store using Shopify
- Fulfillment and delivery
- Website Structure
- E-commerce platforms
- E-Commerce Strategy
- Seasonality
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
Introduction to make the sale: build, launch, and manage e-commerce stores
You will explore the field of e-commerce and learn about the benefits of selling products online. You’ll study the common terms, tools, roles, and strategies that are used in e-commerce. Then, you’ll learn how to begin an e-commerce project using market research, competitive analysis, target audience identification, product research, product sourcing, and brand strategy.
You will learn about different e-commerce stores, including Shopify. You’ll learn about creating, designing, and optimizing an online store to sell products. Then, you’ll build a mock Shopify store and create product listings for it.
You will discover how to reach customers online through methods like advertisement campaigns and examine the benefits of online advertising. Then, you’ll explore how seasonality affects e-commerce businesses. Finally, you’ll learn how to optimize an e-commerce marketing strategy to meet campaign goals.
You will learn how to engage with customers online. You’ll explore how the online checkout process works and how to entice customers to purchase a product. You’ll also learn how to move customers efficiently through the flow of a Shopify store. You’ll end the course by learning about the importance of creating a successful path to purchase for customers and how the order fulfillment and shipping process works.
Really enjoyed this course and the mix of information provided
Great opportunity to get hands on experience using the Shopify software. I also liked how Google Ads was explained with the real life examples like ecommerce seasonality.
Made me understand and feel more confident with managing businesses online.
Fun course with tons of insightful content and hands on activities!
Prepare for a new career in the high-growth fields of digital marketing and e-commerce, in under six months, no experience or degree required. Businesses need digital marketing and e-commerce talent more than ever before; 86% of business leaders report that digital commerce will be the most important route to growth. There are 218,000 U.S. job openings in this growing field, with a median entry-level salary of $51,000.¹
