About this Course

49,089 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 7 in the
Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce
Beginner Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand essential e-commerce strategies and practices

  • Explain what e-commerce stores and platforms are and how they work

  • Create an engaging customer experience online using best practices

  • Set up a mock e-commerce store using Shopify

Skills you will gain

  • Fulfillment and delivery
  • Website Structure
  • E-commerce platforms
  • E-Commerce Strategy
  • Seasonality
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 7 in the
Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce
Beginner Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Introduction to make the sale: build, launch, and manage e-commerce stores

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 47 min), 10 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Learn about online stores

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 33 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Ads and campaigns in e-commerce

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 39 min), 8 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Engage customers with an online store

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 19 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MAKE THE SALE: BUILD, LAUNCH, AND MANAGE E-COMMERCE STORES

View all reviews

About the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Professional Certificate

Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder