Create your e-commerce store with Ecwid
Create an online e-commerce store with Ecwid
Manage product catalogue and shipping options
Set up payment, taxes and communication preferences
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create an online e-commerce store with Ecwid, manage store content and appearance, build a product catalogue, set up payment and communication options. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Business
E-Commerce
Marketing
ecwid
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and getting started
Add a product catalogue
Edit product options
Configure your store website settings
Edit your store content and appearance
Edit your shipping preferences
Set up payment and taxes
Manage mail and legal preferences
Review and launch
