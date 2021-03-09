Create your e-commerce store with Shopify
Create an online e-commerce store with Shopify
Manage products and inventory
Mange customers and orders
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create an online e-commerce store with Shopify, edit your web store front and manage orders, stock, customers and other operations. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Business
E-Commerce
Marketing
shopify
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create your account
Add products
Manage Inventory
Create collections
Add gift cards
Edit your web storefront
Manage orders
Manage customers
Review Analytics
by TRMar 9, 2021
Very helpful! I will come back for review. Thank you for this course!
by FKFeb 3, 2022
Its an amazing plateform with best gauidance project
by APMar 14, 2021
Helped me understand the basics needed to move on with creating a shopify account
by ARApr 14, 2021
I highly recommended this course for shopify management.
