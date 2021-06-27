Chevron Left
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create an online e-commerce store with Shopify, edit your web store front and manage orders, stock, customers and other operations. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

RJ

Dec 9, 2021

a brief yet comprehensive insight into e-com platform creation and operation

MU

Jun 26, 2021

Was excellent experience, all the matter was very align and easy to learn.

By TyAnn S R

Mar 9, 2021

Very helpful! I will come back for review. Thank you for this course!

By GARCÍA H D

Jun 19, 2021

excelente

By Muhammad U

Jul 13, 2021

Instructor Was very good at explaining everything. It is a very good project for absolute beginners.

By Leiden S

Jan 16, 2022

Thank you for this step by step guide in creating Shopify account

By Walter a

Jun 9, 2021

g​reat information to start a online e-commerce b business.

By Adil R

Apr 15, 2021

I highly recommended this course for shopify management.

By fahad k

Feb 4, 2022

Its an amazing plateform with best gauidance project

By yptel

Jun 24, 2021

T​he teacher explains very well. It was helpful.

By nazim h

Jan 4, 2022

I​t was an amazing experience .

T​hank you

By Noorhayati S

Feb 4, 2022

Easy to comprehend step by step course.

By Hazrat A

Apr 3, 2022

it was really help for me. Thankz

By Shenika S

Mar 11, 2022

Good beginner course in Shopify!

By Carlos A V A

Apr 7, 2022

Muy rápido y facil de entender.

By Joseling S

Jan 20, 2022

Very clear, direct and dinamic.

By Elizabeth S T

Jul 28, 2021

Muy practico y facil de seguir!

By JAMALI F

Apr 19, 2021

simple and straightforward!

By Toni B

Mar 31, 2022

Helpful course, good job.

By Halar j

Nov 2, 2021

wow amazing and helpful

By Luis P

May 19, 2022

Straightforward

By Rafael A C V

Aug 30, 2021

Excellent!

By Forhad H

Dec 21, 2021

Nice work

By gafoor s

Nov 29, 2021

excellent

By Maria P S

Oct 20, 2021

Thank you

