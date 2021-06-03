Profile

Angelo Paolillo

Bio

Angelo Paolillo has been working in online marketing, data analysis, CRM systems, IT, learning and development in IBM, Google and LinkedIn. He is a digital consultant and educator with his own brand "Cleerup".

Courses

Create an interactive story game with Twine

Create an A/B web page marketing test with Google Optimize

Create an infographic with Infogram

Set up Google Analytics for a single page website

Building Custom Regional Reports with Google Analytics

Create a chess online course with Thinkific

Create a Customer Satisfaction Survey with Typeform

Create a custom workflow in Wrike

Create a no-code one page SMB website with Carrd

Create an interactive fiction adventure game with Python

Automate tasks and processes with Jira

Create a Product Design Brainstorming with Miro

Create an online brainstorming with Stormboard

Install and use Matomo on Windows IIS server

Custom Attribution Modeling with Google Analytics

Use RACI charts for work management with Asana

Get started with Jira

Draw a wireframe in Pencil Project

Automating Team Communication with Google Sheets and Apps Script

Organize yourself as a remote worker or self-employed

How to create a Jira SCRUM project

Create a text adventure game with Ink

Create your e-commerce store with Shopify

Create a no-code responsive website with Webflow

Create a website with MailChimp

How to write an effective project objective with Asana

Create a Google Ads Search Campaign

Design a mobile app interface with Moqups

Build a mobile app with Google Sheets on Glide and no coding

Draw an interactive wireframe in Mockplus

How to use roadmaps in Jira

Create a value proposition canvas in Miro

Create a services customer satisfaction process

Create and manage a project dashboard with Wrike

Create a business mind map with Coggle

Create your e-commerce store with Ecwid

Create website wireframes with Balsamiq

Draw a wireframe in Wireframe.cc

Get started with Asana

Build a film club web app on Google AppEngine

Placeholder