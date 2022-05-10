Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Make the Sale: Build, Launch, and Manage E-commerce Stores by Google

5.0
stars
16 ratings
6 reviews

Make the Sale: Build, Launch, and Manage E-commerce Stores is the sixth of seven courses in the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Certificate. This course explores how businesses and individuals sell products online, including using popular platforms like Shopify. You’ll go through the process of creating a mock e-commerce store. To do this, you’ll build a Shopify store, add the necessary information, and create product listings. You’ll explore how to reach customers online through e-commerce customer outreach methods like advertisements and campaigns. Google employees who currently work in the field will guide you, providing hands-on activities and examples that simulate common digital marketing and e-commerce tasks while showing you some of the best tools and resources used on the job. Learners who complete the seven courses in this program will be ready to apply for entry-level jobs in digital marketing and e-commerce. No previous experience is necessary. By the end of this course, you will be able to do the following: - Understand essential e-commerce strategies and practices - Explain how to conduct market research and product research - Set up a mock e-commerce store using Shopify - Use Google Ads to engage e-commerce customers - Explain how trends and seasonality affect e-commerce businesses - Use best practices to create an engaging customer experience online - Describe the order fulfillment process through checkout, point of sale (POS), shipping, and delivery. - Optimize a checkout flow for customers...

By Jade C

May 10, 2022

Great opportunity to get hands on experience using the Shopify software. I also liked how Google Ads was explained with the real life examples like ecommerce seasonality.

By Shyna G

May 10, 2022

Amazing course! This course provides a thorough understanding of the fundamentals of building and launching an e-commerce store.

By Jenny K

May 10, 2022

This was an extremely valuable and insightful course. I enjoyed every one of the contents!

By Sarah A

May 10, 2022

Made me understand and feel more confident with managing businesses online.

By Adam E

May 10, 2022

Fun course with tons of insightful content and hands on activities!

By Chami C

May 10, 2022

Amazing course with super useful information for the real world!

By Ally B

May 10, 2022

Really enjoyed this course and the mix of information provided

