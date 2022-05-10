JC
By Jade C•
May 10, 2022
Great opportunity to get hands on experience using the Shopify software. I also liked how Google Ads was explained with the real life examples like ecommerce seasonality.
By Shyna G•
May 10, 2022
Amazing course! This course provides a thorough understanding of the fundamentals of building and launching an e-commerce store.
By Jenny K•
May 10, 2022
This was an extremely valuable and insightful course. I enjoyed every one of the contents!
By Sarah A•
May 10, 2022
Made me understand and feel more confident with managing businesses online.
By Adam E•
May 10, 2022
Fun course with tons of insightful content and hands on activities!
By Chami C•
May 10, 2022
Amazing course with super useful information for the real world!
By Ally B•
May 10, 2022
Really enjoyed this course and the mix of information provided