- Marketing Strategy
- Data Analysis
- Marketing Mix Optimization
- Statistics for Marketing
- Advertising Effectiveness Evaluation
- Marketing
- Digital Marketing
- Python Programming
- Tableau Software
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- Statistical Analysis
- Linear Regression
Meta Marketing Analytics Professional Certificate
Launch Your Career in Marketing Analytics. Build in-demand skills and gain credentials to go from beginner to job-ready in 5 months or less. No degree or prior experience required.
Offered By
What you will learn
Collect, sort, evaluate, and visualize marketing data
Summarize and analyze data using marketing analytics methods
Design experiments and test hypotheses to evaluate advertising effectiveness
Use Meta Ads Manager to test ad effectiveness and evaluate the results
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
Throughout the program, you’ll get to practice your new skills through hands-on projects. Our projects offer an opportunity to apply marketing data analysis practically, such as:
- Identifying data sources
- Using Python to sort data
- Using Tableau to visualize results
- Evaluating advertising effectiveness
- Optimizing the sales funnel
- Optimizing marketing campaigns using Meta Ads Manager
Your results could be added to a portfolio to share with a future employer or use at your own business.
Whether you are an experienced marketer or new to marketing, you will gain practical data analysis skills in this Professional Certificate.
Whether you are an experienced marketer or new to marketing, you will gain practical data analysis skills in this Professional Certificate.
What is a Professional Certificate?
Build the Skills to Get Job Ready
Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.
Hands-On Projects
Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.
Earn a Career Credential
When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.
There are 6 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Marketing Analytics Foundation
This course lays the foundation of marketing analytics. You’ll learn the basic principles of marketing. You’ll learn the role analytics plays in digital marketing and how data is collected and managed for marketing. You will also learn basic privacy regulations that govern the online marketing space as well as common challenges when working with marketing data.
Introduction to Data Analytics
This course equips you with a practical understanding and a framework to guide the execution of basic analytics tasks such as pulling, cleaning, manipulating and analyzing data by introducing you to the OSEMN cycle for analytics projects. You’ll learn to perform data analytics tasks using spreadsheet and SQL queries. You will also be introduced to using the Python programming language to manipulate datasets as an alternative to spreadsheets. You will learn foundational programming concepts and how they apply to marketing. You will also learn how to use Tableau to create data visualizations and dashboards.
Statistics for Marketing
This course takes a deep dive into the statistical foundation upon which Marketing Analytics is built. The first part of this course is all about getting a thorough understanding of a dataset and gaining insight into what the data actually means. The second part of this course goes into sampling and how to ask specific questions about your data. Finally, the third part is about answering those questions with analyses. Many of the mistakes made by Marketing Analysts today are caused by not understanding the concepts behind the analytics they run, which causes them to run the wrong test or misinterpret the results. This course is specifically designed to give you the background you need to understand what you are doing and why you are doing it on a practical level.
Data Analytics Methods for Marketing
This course explores common analytics methods used by marketers. You’ll learn how to define a target audience using segmentation with K-means clustering. You’ll also explore how linear regression can help marketers plan and forecast. You’ll learn to evaluate the effectiveness of advertising using experiments as well as observational methods and you’ll explore methods to optimize your marketing mix; marketing mix modeling and attribution. Finally, you’ll learn to evaluate sales funnel shapes, visualize and optimize them.
Offered by
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Who is Aptly?
How long does it take to complete the Meta Marketing Analytics Professional Certificate?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Meta Marketing Analytics Professional Certificate?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Meta Marketing Analytics Professional Certificate?
Will I only learn about marketing analytics on Meta?
Will I get help finding a new job?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.