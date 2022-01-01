Placeholder
Redeem your voucher for the Meta Certified Marketing Science Professional Exam
Learners who pass all 5 courses will receive a one-time voucher to take the 200-101: Meta Certified Marketing Science Professional exam at no cost. You are required to take this exam in order to complete the Meta Marketing Analyst Certificate Program and earn your Coursera certificate.

About this Professional Certificate

This six-course program is designed for anyone looking to gain in-demand technical skills to kickstart a career as a marketing analyst or better analyze their business. No experience necessary. Developed by marketing analytics experts at Aptly together with Meta marketers, the industry-relevant curriculum is designed to prepare you for jobs that include Marketing Analyst, Marketing Researcher, and more. You’ll learn basic marketing principles, how data informs marketing decisions, and how you can apply the OSEMN data analysis framework to approach common analytics questions. You’ll learn how to use essential tools like Python and SQL to gather, connect, and analyze relevant data. Plus, common statistical methods used to segment audiences, evaluate campaign results, optimize the marketing mix, and evaluate sales funnels. Along the way, you'll learn to visualize data using Tableau and how to use Meta Ads Manager to create campaigns, evaluate results, and run experiments to optimize your campaigns. You'll also get to practice your new skills through hands-on, industry-relevant projects. The final course prepares you for the Meta Marketing Science Certification exam. Upon successful completion of the program, you'll earn both the Coursera and the Meta Marketing Science Certifications. You’ll also get exclusive access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board—a job search platform with 200+ top employers looking to hire skilled and certified talent.
Beginner Level
Approximately 7 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English
What is a Professional Certificate?

Build the Skills to Get Job Ready

Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.

Hands-On Projects

Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.

Earn a Career Credential

When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.

There are 6 Courses in this Professional Certificate

Course1

Course 1

Marketing Analytics Foundation

4.8
stars
667 ratings
144 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Introduction to Data Analytics

3.4
stars
76 ratings
33 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Statistics for Marketing

4.7
stars
31 ratings
7 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Data Analytics Methods for Marketing

4.7
stars
37 ratings
4 reviews

Instructors

Offered by

Meta

