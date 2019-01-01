Gregory Carpenter focuses on understanding how firms create competitive advantage through marketing strategy. Based on award-winning research, his recent book, Resurgence: The Four Stages of Market-Focused Reinvention (Palgrave Macmillan, 2014), examines how firms become more customer focused, regaining advantage and renewed success. He previously co-edited the Handbook of Marketing Strategy (Edward Elgar, 2012). As Faculty Director of the Kellogg Markets and Customers Initiative, he fosters research, teaching, and engagement on topics that cross traditional academic boundaries, including customers and corporate culture, data analytics, and trust. He co-chairs the Marketing Leadership Summit, bringing thought leaders together each fall to explore the future of marketing, and as Academic Director of Kellogg's Chief Marketing Officer Program he helps prepare executives for the challenging role of CMO. Appearing in leading academic journals, such as Journal of Marketing, Journal of Marketing Research, Journal of Consumer Research, Management Science, Marketing Science, and Psychometrika, his research on marketing strategy has been recognized by the The American Marketing Association with the William F. O'Dell Award, the Paul E. Green Award, the Donald R. Lehmann Award, and the Sheth Foundation/Journal of Marketing Award. Harvard Business Review, Financial Times, Forbes, BusinessWeeek, and National Public Radio have featured his research, and it has been cited in arguments before the United States Supreme Court. Recognized by BusinessWeek as an one of a small group of outstanding faculty in its Guide to the Best Business School, he was voted Outstanding Professor of the Year Award by the Kellogg Managers' Program, and he received the Sidney J. Levy Teaching Award. He often speaks and advises firms on marketing strategy. Past and current clients include Bacardi, Carnival Corporation, Coca-Cola, Cunard Lines, Diageo, Dow Chemical, Federal Reserve Bank, Government of Mexico, General Electric, Harley-Davidson, Health Management Academy, Novartis, PepsiCo, Pfizer, SC Johnson, Target, Unilever, and Visa. A former Academic Trustee of the Marketing Science Institute, he served as a member of the board of advisors of Hamilton Consultants, and a member of the advisory board of Terlato Wine Group. He was named a Chevalier in the Ordre des Coteaux de Champagne for his contribution to champagne. Previously, on the faculty of the UCLA, Columbia University, and the Yale School of Management, he received his B.A. from Ohio Wesleyan University, and M.B.A., M.Phil. and Ph.D. degrees from Columbia University.