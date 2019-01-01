Profile

Christine Helmer

Arthur E. Andersen Teaching and Research Professor, Professor of Religious Studies and German

Bio

Christine Helmer (Ph.D. Yale) is Professor of Religious Studies at Northwestern University. She also has a courtesy appointment in the Department of German. She is also the current holder of the Arthur E. Andersen Teaching and Research Professorship. Professor Helmer’s area of research and teaching specialization is Christian theology from historical, systematic, and constructive perspectives. Her work is focused on German intellectual history with primary interest in the theology of Martin Luther, the philosophy and theology of Friedrich Schleiermacher, and the flourishing of scholarship on Luther and on religion in early twentieth-century Germany, known as the Lutherrenaissance. She is also interested in ways in which theologians can make knowledge claims about God, theology’s conversation with the modern study of religion, and how the theological perspective can contribute to the humanities and social sciences.

Courses

Luther and the West

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder