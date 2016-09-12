This course aims to help high school students, recent graduates, and those considering career transitions explore health care career options and learn strategies for entry into the health care workforce and health related fields.
Career 911: Your Future Job in Medicine and HealthcareNorthwestern University
About this Course
Offered by
Northwestern University
Northwestern University is a private research and teaching university with campuses in Evanston and Chicago, Illinois, and Doha, Qatar. Northwestern combines innovative teaching and pioneering research in a highly collaborative environment that transcends traditional academic boundaries.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Why Health?
Careers where you can make a difference in people's lives
Day in the Life Snapshots
Healthcare professionals briefly describe what they do and introduce medical terminology
Keeping it Real - Healthcare Career Journeys
Personal stories & career journeys of health professionals and students
Personal Story
Packaging your personal story to increase your professional opportunities
Reviews
- 5 stars68.10%
- 4 stars17.24%
- 3 stars7.75%
- 2 stars1.72%
- 1 star5.17%
TOP REVIEWS FROM CAREER 911: YOUR FUTURE JOB IN MEDICINE AND HEALTHCARE
this course was very helpful ,every person who participate in this course specially the professor was amazing explaining every point and theme ,I learn so much.
I took this course, because I'm an CNA and a CHHA. I want to become an RN, and this course runs down everyone's job in Healthcare. It's been very interesting to see every job in the healthcare field.
an amazing course take you teachers for this beneficial information
Perfect for anyone advancing down the Health career pathway!
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.