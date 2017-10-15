TG
Sep 12, 2016
I took this course, because I'm an CNA and a CHHA. I want to become an RN, and this course runs down everyone's job in Healthcare. It's been very interesting to see every job in the healthcare field.
AM
Feb 14, 2021
Informative, decisive and emotional lessons. I like the way they share many healthcare workers' testimonies that inspire me to search for my career path in the future.
By Mariem B•
Oct 15, 2017
I really had no intrest in week 2 or more just a few videos that kept me intrested . despite thatI had to watch the videos in order to finish the other weeks. Totally annoying. I know that some people are applying here in order to have a better view of the healthcare domain . I on the other hand wanted to give myself a boost on why I chose this career . it's is hard at some point and it's nice to get a broader view
I have to say it was really helpful to understand and get a view of what healthcare is. the lecturer did a tremendous job in order to provide other people with the best possible images. but at the same time I think it would have been better to get deeper understanding for example of different medical specialities . Medecine and healthcare are indeed a team. but medecine is just too much that it's better to just have it in details
By Raelynne M•
Oct 22, 2016
Very Helpful! However, I don't know why I would pay for the certification?
By Lauren J•
Apr 12, 2020
Northwestern is my dream school and I hope to study their in the near future. The material covered was very beneficial and I have a greater knowledge about the vast opportunities in the medical field and I am even more excited to become a doctor.
By Zahra M•
Dec 3, 2016
I just want to express my sincere gratitude to Dr. Simon and her team for this course. I hope one day, even if the chance of that day is one in a million, I would be able to see Dr. Simon and say to her "Thank you!"
By Teresa G•
Sep 13, 2016
I took this course, because I'm an CNA and a CHHA. I want to become an RN, and this course runs down everyone's job in Healthcare. It's been very interesting to see every job in the healthcare field.
By apichat m•
Feb 14, 2021
Informative, decisive and emotional lessons. I like the way they share many healthcare workers' testimonies that inspire me to search for my career path in the future.
By Sarita K H•
Dec 5, 2020
this course was very helpful ,every person who participate in this course specially the professor was amazing explaining every point and theme ,I learn so much.
By Muhammad F•
Nov 24, 2020
A very important course for the knowledge of various medical fields and their job opportunities.
By Bennekrouf•
Nov 21, 2019
an amazing course take you teachers for this beneficial information
By Khurram S•
Jan 17, 2019
Perfect for anyone advancing down the Health career pathway!
By Ayub M•
May 17, 2021
I came in a novice, left a healthcare champion, Thank you.
By Habib I•
Aug 11, 2016
learning was never so easy before
By ANA C N•
Aug 30, 2016
hope that i can finish this short course and hope that it is more asy to send an assignment here ,,, i love this expirience it was very fantastic hope that i can be more active soon , thanks and god bless
By Joanna•
May 27, 2021
It was very resume and cover letter oriented. Not as medical based as I had hoped.
By Shannon D•
Jul 10, 2021
Whille this course offered helpful information about Jobs in Medicine and Healthcare, it was impossible to reach out to course instructors. I feel like the course instructors abandanoned the course and any assistance one would need while taking the course. This was disappointing,
By Prince G•
Feb 6, 2019
This course is nice. And every medical student should do it.
By Nate E•
Nov 11, 2020
This course was amazing!!!
By Camille•
Jul 13, 2021
great course thank you
By 3095 M K•
Dec 27, 2021
Thanking You, Ma'am
By J G•
Feb 9, 2022
excellent course
By Jacqueline R•
Jul 30, 2021
Amazing!
By Ci C•
Oct 5, 2020
to much
By Deleted A•
Jul 17, 2020
very hard