Learner Reviews & Feedback for Career 911: Your Future Job in Medicine and Healthcare by Northwestern University

4.4
stars
113 ratings
23 reviews

About the Course

This course aims to help high school students, recent graduates, and those considering career transitions explore health care career options and learn strategies for entry into the health care workforce and health related fields. There are lots of amazing job opportunities in medicine and healthcare! Join us, as we share the strategies and secrets for getting those jobs. This course will introduce you to healthcare professions, help you map a path towards a health career, and impart skills relevant for any career, including: articulating your personal story, resume and cover letter writing, job search, interviewing, professional networking, and professional communications. In this course, you will hear the personal stories, experiences, and journeys of dozens of people who work in health related careers. You will also have the opportunity to connect with a supportive community of students, mentors, and health care professionals to explore your interests, find resources, and discover exciting new opportunities. The course features more than 50 different guests and lecturers, including Northwestern University faculty from Feinberg School of Medicine; the Kellogg School of Management; the Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications; the School of Professional Studies; Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences; and the School of Communication. The course is also a resource and tool through which educators, parents, career counselors and others can support students’ career readiness and professional advancement....

TG

Sep 12, 2016

I took this course, because I'm an CNA and a CHHA. I want to become an RN, and this course runs down everyone's job in Healthcare. It's been very interesting to see every job in the healthcare field.

AM

Feb 14, 2021

Informative, decisive and emotional lessons. I like the way they share many healthcare workers' testimonies that inspire me to search for my career path in the future.

By Mariem B

Oct 15, 2017

I really had no intrest in week 2 or more just a few videos that kept me intrested . despite thatI had to watch the videos in order to finish the other weeks. Totally annoying. I know that some people are applying here in order to have a better view of the healthcare domain . I on the other hand wanted to give myself a boost on why I chose this career . it's is hard at some point and it's nice to get a broader view

I have to say it was really helpful to understand and get a view of what healthcare is. the lecturer did a tremendous job in order to provide other people with the best possible images. but at the same time I think it would have been better to get deeper understanding for example of different medical specialities . Medecine and healthcare are indeed a team. but medecine is just too much that it's better to just have it in details

By Raelynne M

Oct 22, 2016

Very Helpful! However, I don't know why I would pay for the certification?

By Lauren J

Apr 12, 2020

Northwestern is my dream school and I hope to study their in the near future. The material covered was very beneficial and I have a greater knowledge about the vast opportunities in the medical field and I am even more excited to become a doctor.

By Zahra M

Dec 3, 2016

I just want to express my sincere gratitude to Dr. Simon and her team for this course. I hope one day, even if the chance of that day is one in a million, I would be able to see Dr. Simon and say to her "Thank you!"

By Teresa G

Sep 13, 2016

By apichat m

Feb 14, 2021

By Sarita K H

Dec 5, 2020

this course was very helpful ,every person who participate in this course specially the professor was amazing explaining every point and theme ,I learn so much.

By Muhammad F

Nov 24, 2020

A very important course for the knowledge of various medical fields and their job opportunities.

By Bennekrouf

Nov 21, 2019

an amazing course take you teachers for this beneficial information

By Khurram S

Jan 17, 2019

Perfect for anyone advancing down the Health career pathway!

By Ayub M

May 17, 2021

I came in a novice, left a healthcare champion, Thank you.

By Habib I

Aug 11, 2016

learning was never so easy before

By ANA C N

Aug 30, 2016

hope that i can finish this short course and hope that it is more asy to send an assignment here ,,, i love this expirience it was very fantastic hope that i can be more active soon , thanks and god bless

By Joanna

May 27, 2021

It was very resume and cover letter oriented. Not as medical based as I had hoped.

By Shannon D

Jul 10, 2021

Whille this course offered helpful information about Jobs in Medicine and Healthcare, it was impossible to reach out to course instructors. I feel like the course instructors abandanoned the course and any assistance one would need while taking the course. This was disappointing,

By Prince G

Feb 6, 2019

This course is nice. And every medical student should do it.

By Nate E

Nov 11, 2020

This course was amazing!!!

By Camille

Jul 13, 2021

great course thank you

By 3095 M K

Dec 27, 2021

Thanking You, Ma'am

By J G

Feb 9, 2022

excellent course

By Jacqueline R

Jul 30, 2021

Amazing!

By Ci C

Oct 5, 2020

to much

By Deleted A

Jul 17, 2020

very hard

