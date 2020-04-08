Do you have questions about sex hormones or menstrual cycles? This is a crash-course in human reproductive health through fact and biology-based information on a variety of topics. "Sex 101" will cover reproductive anatomy, key biological changes during puberty, sexual biology and contraceptive methods, reproductive disorders, and a special introduction to the exciting field of Oncofertility. Specific lecture titles are as follows: 1) Reproductive Anatomy & Hormones, 2) Menstrual Cycle, Oocyte Maturation, & Sperm Activation, 3) Sexual Biology, Fertilization, & Contraception, and 4) Reproductive Health & Disorders.
Introduction to ReproductionNorthwestern University
About this Course
Offered by
Northwestern University
Northwestern University is a private research and teaching university with campuses in Evanston and Chicago, Illinois, and Doha, Qatar. Northwestern combines innovative teaching and pioneering research in a highly collaborative environment that transcends traditional academic boundaries.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Anatomy, Development, and Hormones
This module focuses on learning, identifying, and labeling all parts of male and female reproductive anatomy and the function of hormones on development. COURSE GOAL 1: Students will be able to label and analyze the basic functionality of all parts of male and female reproductive anatomy, conceptualize the role of hormones in the interactions between the brain, pituitary, and reproductive tract, and examine the basic functionality of the hormones involved during development and puberty.
Menstruation, Oocyte Maturation, and Sperm Activation
This module articulates the hormonal implications of the menstruation cycle and sperm activation as it relates to both reproductive health and overall health. COURSE GOAL 2: Students will be able to conceptualize the hormonal implications of the menstruation cycle, oocyte maturation, and sperm activation as it relates to both reproductive health and overall health, analyze how the hormones of the pituitary relate to target tissues, examine the mechanisms behind oocyte maturation and meiosis, and illustrate how sperm development leads to modal function.
Sex, Sexuality, and Contraception
This module outlines the scientific foundations of contraception beyond social norms. COURSE GOAL 3: Students will be able to classify the scientific foundations of male and female sexual biology and contrast differing contraception options through the lens of reproductive function and beyond social norms.
Reproductive Health Concerns
This module spotlights the possibility of infertility in the human body and provides an in-depth understanding upon the biology behind infertility, endometriosis, reproductive diseases, and oncofertility. COURSE GOAL 4: Students will be able to identify the possible causes of infertility in the human body, analyze the effects of reproductive tract disorders, recognize the risks and symptoms of sexually transmitted diseases, and discuss the field of oncofertility in relation to sexual and holistic health.
Reviews
- 5 stars74.04%
- 4 stars18.72%
- 3 stars5.74%
- 2 stars0.85%
- 1 star0.63%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO REPRODUCTION
Excellent Course curriculum, Got updated and got to know several unknown things so far.
Thank you for giving me excellent information on reproduction. It is very helpful course for me. Thank you Northwestern University and coursera.
I really enjoyed this course. There was plenty of useful information and I liked the TA comments.
it is a very informative course all that extra information was also very useful
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.