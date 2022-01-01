Free
Oncology involves studying and treating various forms of cancer. Although there's no cure for the disease, experts in the field use a variety of procedures and techniques to control it or force it into remission. The field of oncology has existed for centuries, with even the ancient Greeks and Egyptians studying the effects of tumors. The word "oncology" comes from the word "oncos," a Greek term for "swelling."
Learning about oncology can help prepare you for a job as an oncologist. There are various types of oncologists, including pediatric oncologists, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, and surgical oncologists. If you're comfortable working with young patients, aspire to be a pediatric oncologist, a job that involves treating cancer in children. Medical oncologists use methods such as chemotherapy and immunotherapy to treat cancer. Surgical oncologists aim to surgically remove cancerous growths. Radiation oncologists rely on radiation therapy to manage the condition.
Oncologists don't work alone. Technologists design, operate, and maintain medical equipment, such as the machines used during radiation therapy. Nurses assist oncologists by providing patient care in hospitals. Pharmacists and pharmacy technicians work with life-saving drugs, including those used during chemotherapy. Learning about oncology can help you pursue any of these career paths.
Online course instructors offer video lectures and reading assignments to provide you with opportunities to learn about the oncology field. Some courses focus on specific types of cancer, such as breast cancer or prostate cancer. Others focus on clinical research, drug development, and herbal medicine options that can supplement procedures. You'll also find courses on qualitative data collection and research, practices that allow the field to evolve.
Most online courses come with flexible deadlines, making it easy to fit the lessons into your personal schedule.