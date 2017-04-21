About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Drug Development Product Management Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Pharmacology
  • Drug Development
  • Clinical Development
  • Pharmacokinetics
Instructors

Offered by

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

Welcome!

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry Landscape

Week
2

Week 2

Drug Discovery: Proteomics, Genomics

Compound Selection & Preclinical Studies

Week
3

Week 3

Challenges in Fragment Based Drug Discovery for Protein Kinases

Key Concepts in Drug Delivery

