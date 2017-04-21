The University of California San Diego, Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences Drug Discovery course brings you lectures from both faculty and industry experts. With this course, recorded on campus at UCSD, we seek to share our access to top people in the field who bring an unprecedented range of expertise on drug discovery.
- Pharmacology
- Drug Development
- Clinical Development
- Pharmacokinetics
University of California San Diego
UC San Diego is an academic powerhouse and economic engine, recognized as one of the top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. Innovation is central to who we are and what we do. Here, students learn that knowledge isn't just acquired in the classroom—life is their laboratory.
Welcome!
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry Landscape
In this module course lead Dr. Williams Ettouati begins by giving a landscape overview of the Pharma and Biotechnology landscape.
Drug Discovery: Proteomics, Genomics
This week we will be hearing from Phillip Bourne, PhD. Dr. Bourne was, at the time of this recording, the Associate Vice Chancellor for Innovation and Industrial Alliances in the UCSD Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. Since that time, he has been named the first Associate Director for Data Science at the United States National Institutes of Health.
Compound Selection & Preclinical Studies
This week we will hear from Ronald Christopher, Ph.D. Dr. Ronald Christopher, Vice President of Preclinical Trials at Arena Pharmaceuticals.
Challenges in Fragment Based Drug Discovery for Protein Kinases
In this module we will hear from Stephen Burley, M.D., Ph.D. At the time of this recording, Director of the Center for Integrative Proteomics at Rutgers University. He is now the Director of the Protein Data Bank and remains an Adjunct Professor at the UCSD Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.
Key Concepts in Drug Delivery
This module we hear from Professor of Clinical Pharmacy and Pediatrics, Brookie Best, Pharm. D., of UCSD's Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.
This has helped me a long way, and I highly recommend this course to any aspiring student in Pharmaceutical Sciences. It made me understand Drug Discovery, as Chemical Engr Student.
This course will help me in getting an idea about research for new drugs and site targets ,as well as which route is effective for administration of what type of drugs.
I enjoyed it and it left with a better and clearer understanding of how the pharmaceutical field works and what it does as well as some challenges and goals of the industry.
The course presents the basic concepts of DD and allows familiarization with the technical terms of the field. I strongly recommend for those who want to understand a little bit of DD.
About the Drug Development Product Management Specialization
Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are spending years and millions of dollars developing drugs or promising new biologics, all with the hopes of saving or enhancing patients’ lives. This specialization will provide you with a 30,000 feet view of the entire process of drug discovery and development. In the first course you will begin with learning how scientists go from selecting a drug discovery target to filing an Initial New Drug application. In the second course you will learn the intricacy of drug development from Phase 0 to Phase 3 clinical trials and filing a New Drug Application. Finally, in the third course, the specialization will provide you an understanding of the complexities in launching new pharmaceutical products, ensuring sales success and patient access. Healthcare in the U.S. is unlike any other developed country, and this third course provides a good overview for anyone wanting to understand how the U.S. market works.
