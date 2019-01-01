Profile

Joseph D. Ma

Associate Professor of Clinical Pharmacy

Bio

Joseph D. Ma, PharmD is an Associate Professor of Clinical Pharmacy in the University of California, San Diego, Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. He received his Pharmacy Doctorate from the University of California, San Francisco and completed a post doctoral fellowship in clinical pharmacology at Bassett Healthcare, Cooperstown, NY. He was then employed at Amgen from 2004-2007 in the Early Development Department. His current research interests are in validating methods of evaluating drug-drug interactions. His current clinical practice site is the Doris A. Howell Service at the UCSD Moores Cancer Center, which specializes in symptom management, pain control, and addressing psychological, spiritual and social issues.

Courses

Drug Development

Drug Commercialization

Drug Discovery

