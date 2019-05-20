About this Course

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 minutes to complete

Welcome!

3 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min)
2 hours to complete

Pharmacoeconomics in Drug Development, Jan Hirsch, Ph.D.

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 46 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Intellectual Property Strategy & BioSimilars, Williams Ettouati, Pharm.D.

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 48 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Marketing Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Drugs, Williams Ettouati, Pharm.D.

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 56 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Managed Markets and Sales Strategy, Doral Fredericks, Pharm.D., MBA

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Strategic Alliances in Academia, Pharma and Biotech, Williams Ettouati, Pharm. D.

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Business Models and Portfolio Management

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Academic Industry partnership "Various models, Various outcomes", Remi Brouard, M.D.

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 56 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

From Start up to Success in Biotech, Barry Quart, Pharm.D.

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 53 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

