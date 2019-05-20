The University of California San Diego, Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences Drug Commercialization course brings you lectures from both faculty and industry experts. With this course, recorded on campus at UCSD, we seek to share our access to top people in the field who bring an unprecedented range of expertise on drug commercialization.
University of California San Diego
UC San Diego is an academic powerhouse and economic engine, recognized as one of the top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. Innovation is central to who we are and what we do. Here, students learn that knowledge isn't just acquired in the classroom—life is their laboratory.
Pharmacoeconomics in Drug Development, Jan Hirsch, Ph.D.
Intellectual Property Strategy & BioSimilars, Williams Ettouati, Pharm.D.
Marketing Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Drugs, Williams Ettouati, Pharm.D.
Managed Markets and Sales Strategy, Doral Fredericks, Pharm.D., MBA
Strategic Alliances in Academia, Pharma and Biotech, Williams Ettouati, Pharm. D.
Business Models and Portfolio Management
Catherine Godrecka-Bareau, CFA Director Strategy & Portfolio Management, Biosimilars, Merck
Academic Industry partnership "Various models, Various outcomes", Remi Brouard, M.D.
From Start up to Success in Biotech, Barry Quart, Pharm.D.
Brilliant course and I am truly thankful to courser for bringing and simplifying education for all of us. So happy to be associated with coursera and learning.
This is a great course on drug commercialization. However it would have been better if it was updated according to recent scenario in drug commercialization.
bird eye view from discovery till commercialization excellent presentation I wish this could be updated as per current developments
It is more suitable for Marketing team of Pharma & biotech Industry rather an Academicians but feeling happy by earning certificate
About the Drug Development Product Management Specialization
Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are spending years and millions of dollars developing drugs or promising new biologics, all with the hopes of saving or enhancing patients’ lives. This specialization will provide you with a 30,000 feet view of the entire process of drug discovery and development. In the first course you will begin with learning how scientists go from selecting a drug discovery target to filing an Initial New Drug application. In the second course you will learn the intricacy of drug development from Phase 0 to Phase 3 clinical trials and filing a New Drug Application. Finally, in the third course, the specialization will provide you an understanding of the complexities in launching new pharmaceutical products, ensuring sales success and patient access. Healthcare in the U.S. is unlike any other developed country, and this third course provides a good overview for anyone wanting to understand how the U.S. market works.
