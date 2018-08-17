JR
Jan 7, 2017
Excellent course on strategies for drug commercialization including pharmacoeconomics and how pharma partners with other stakeholders to accomplish this. Excellent examples of drug lifecycles.
FX
May 12, 2020
Great contents covering economics, marketing, regulation, IP, academics-industry collaboration, and actual successful biotech startup stories. I highly recommended this course.
By Carrie S•
Aug 17, 2018
This course desperately needs to be updated
By Tatiane c r•
Jun 16, 2018
This course is not well updated
By Kavita S•
Jun 13, 2020
Brilliant course and I am truly thankful to courser for bringing and simplifying education for all of us. So happy to be associated with coursera and learning.
By Deane L J•
Dec 12, 2019
Foundation concepts were fantastic but the course is getting a little dated with some of the presented materials
By Feng X•
May 13, 2020
By Rushabh S•
Jan 26, 2020
Very helpful course if you`re planning to make a career in pharma. Gave a lot of insights on topics like drug commercialisation, regulatory, partnership, etc.
By Vanja T•
Mar 14, 2018
Very interesting topic and discussion points and truly impressive choice of presenters.
Presentations are bit better than in two previous courses, but not much. Additionally, most of the data is totally outdated, which is really shame and unexpected for Coursera course done by well known university.
By Bharat S S•
Aug 10, 2019
I enjoyed completed the three courses of this series - Drug Discovery, Development and Commercialization. The instructors were very knowledgeable and I came to know several aspects of the industry. I would say that anyone who if from outside the Pharma industry and wants to quickly understand how the industry operates will learn a lot from this course triad of UCSD. I am thankful to all the instuctors, course-developers, UCSD staff and Coursera for making available such high quality content to learners all over the world.
By YOGESH S D•
May 20, 2019
bird eye view from discovery till commercialization excellent presentation I wish this could be updated as per current developments
By Michael M F•
Oct 2, 2020
I am so glad to complete “Drug Commercialization” course, provided by the university of California San Diego on Coursera. This course covers many topics including pharmacoeconomic, marketing strategy, intellectual property strategy, portfolio management, managed markets and strategic alliances. Moreover, there is a lecture case study from startup to success. Lectures in this course are given not only by university professors but also many industry experts working on drug development at big pharmaceutical companies and were glad to share real success stories that they had.
I enjoyed accessing all modules especially the last one which is a case study in Biotech from the very beginning. It was very interesting as it provided an example for serendipity still playing a role despite the technological breakthrough in Drug discovery. While working on NNRTI for HIV, unexpected reduction in Uric Acid caused by a drug metabolite was observed in Phase 1 Multiple Dose Study, accordingly a new drug called Lesinurad was developed.
All in all, I highly recommend this course for whoever interested in interested in Drug development and commercialization
By Evelyn C•
Jan 23, 2021
This course is well-structured, top-quality, and adequately informative to learn about highly regulated industries not limited to pharmaceutical, but also substances such as vaping, tobacco, and biotech business. As a marketing professional, I have learned a lot about the aspects covered in this course. My favorite content is Professor Jan Hirsch's pharmacoeconomics. It would be really helpful to take the week 1 content "pharmaceutical landscape" in the "Drug Discovery" course before starting this "Drug Commercialization" course. Many thanks to Professor Ettouati for creating this course and making it available online.
By Jason C D A•
Jul 8, 2018
Great course, the best among the trio if you're in the pharmaceutical market in some capacity. Gives you an understanding of how drugs and devices are conceived then sold to the market. A point for improvement would be the discussion or at least the mention of the wholesaler market (e.g. ABC, Mckesson, Cardinal) and their positioning on the whole pharmaceutical supply chain (as well as its European counterparts).
By Maya H•
May 16, 2020
Thank you for a great course that gives you a thorough understanding about pharma and biotech companies as we as how to commercialize drugs, specially in the US! As an American citizen living in Lebanon, this course was needed for me to understand the differences in countries when it comes to commercializing drugs and gaining market access. I look forward to apply this knowledge soon in the USA!
By Roaa M S•
Jul 16, 2020
I took this course along with the 2 other courses provided by the course's lecturers (drug discovery and drug development) , loved and enjoyed each and every single one of these courses specially drug discovery and the last lecture of this course. I highly recommend these courses to all pharmacy students or to anyone who is generally interested in working in the pharma industry.
By Marcus L W K•
May 30, 2020
Started this course with little to no background knowledge of the Pharmaceutical Industry. However, the course instructors' presentation skills makes the information very reader-friendly. I have gained more knowledge over the processes within drug commercialisation, including on pricing strategies and the different governmental (and industry) regulatory frameworks.
By Nidhi S•
May 16, 2022
Thank You team Coursera & UCSanDiego providing such a knowledgable content and course for student like us. It really helped a lot in gaining more knowledgde and exploring it in my career for better future. It was all together a great experience in completing this course in the guidence of such a schloar and knowledgable professors and teachers. Thank you again.
By Ahmad I•
Jun 8, 2020
Great course! The courses ties in Pharmacy and Economics very well. Using real life examples to explain concept also aids learners in understanding and applying the concepts in real life. An improvement would be to define some key words when they go through the slides as some of the terms were unknown to me. Overall great job! :)
By Elizabeth C•
Feb 10, 2017
This is yet another brilliant module by Dr. Ettouati and Dr. Ma. I really appreciate their bringing in industry experts with deep expertise, practical experience and insights to make this an engaging and interesting course. Definitely recommend it to anyone looking to get a good overview of the Drug commercialization process.
By Juuso K•
Jun 17, 2021
Good overview on the complex process of taking a promising molecule all the way to the pharmacy shelves. As a medical student and future physician I find it important to understand how pharmaceutical economics work and what factors influence which drugs get developed, approved and prescribed.
By Riccardo S•
May 11, 2020
Un bellissimo corso sul Commercio dei Farmaci. Completo e molto bene elaborato. Mi ha fornito nozioni e informazioni molto interessanti. La difficoltà di un corso in lingua inglese ha acceso la mia curiosità, che spesso è andata ben oltre il corso, ricercando concetti e approfondimenti. Grazie
By nirmal j•
Oct 22, 2020
This is a very informative course with an overview of marketing, sales, business models, portfolio management, strategic alliances, amongst many other topics in the pharma industry. I found it useful to have a background in life-science and biotechnology to get a quick grasp of the course.
By Winnie O C Y•
Jun 18, 2020
An interest and eye-opening course! It really thought me about the industry and the different facets that are important when it comes to Drug Commercialisation. Different viewpoints shared by various experts that gave lectures definitely value-added my experience for this course
By Philip L•
Jan 1, 2017
This is an excellent course. It has input from leading industry experts that make it relevant. There is an attempt to make reference to EU and some other global statistics. But this is a course focused on the USA industry. However, many concepts and theory are valid globally.
By Mohammad H A•
Aug 28, 2019
It was a very effective online course that helped me gain some valuable knowledge about drug discovery, development and commercialization. I recommend it to all pharmacists to follow such kind of courses so as to improve their professional career.
By IRAMPA E•
Apr 27, 2021
wow wow
it was wonderful to go through all this course subchapters, were very educative, understandable and easy to follow.
i appreciate everyone, our professor who took their time to rteach us and develop as in knowledge.
many appreciation!