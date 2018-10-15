About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Clinical Research
  • Drug Development
  • Clinical Trial Design
  • Clinical Development
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 minutes to complete

Welcome!

3 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min)
2 hours to complete

Regulatory Considerations When Filing an Investigational New Drug Application, Susan Trieu, Pharm.D.

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 46 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Clinical Study & Start-up Activities, Joseph Ma, Pharm.D.

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Clinical Trials: Phase 1, Yazdi Pithavala, Ph.D.

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Clinical Trials: Phase 2, Kourosh Parivar, M.Pharm.

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 47 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Industry Considerations with Phase III Clinical Trials, Katie Lyons, Pharm.D. and Kelly Hogan, Pharm. D.

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 44 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

New Drug Application, Filing, Product Labeling, Kelly Hogan, Pharm.D.

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 55 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

TOP REVIEWS FROM DRUG DEVELOPMENT

