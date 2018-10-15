The University of California San Diego, Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences Drug Development course brings you lectures from both faculty and industry experts. With this course, recorded on campus at UCSD, we seek to share our access to top people in the field who bring an unprecedented range of expertise on drug development.
In this course you will learn the different stages of clinical development as well as the regulatory including but not limited to, an Investigational New Drug Application (IND), New Drug Application (NDA), and product labeling. Additionally you will learn how to Incorporate study design methods for consideration in the design of clinical protocols to assess safety, tolerability, and efficacy in multiple therapeutic areas. In this course you will learn the different phases of clinical development: * Phase 1 or early stage clinical trial are conducted primarily to determine how the new drug works in humans, its safety profile and to predict its dosage range. It typically involves between 30 and 100 healthy volunteers. * Phase 2 or Proof of Concept POC studies test for efficacy as well as safety and side effects in a group of between 30 to 200 hundred patients with the disease for which the new drug is being developed. * Phase 3 or late stage clinical development involve much larger group of patients, between a few hundred to thousands, depending on the indication, which will help determine if the new drug can be considered both safe and effective. It will involve control groups using placebo and/or current treatment as a comparison. * Product registration and approval process after a drug is considered safe and effective from Phase 3 trials, it must be authorized in each individual country before it can be marketed. All data generated about the small molecule or biologic is collected and submitted to the regulatory authorities in the US at the FDA, Food and Drug Administration FDA, in Europe the EMA or European Medicines Agency, Japan Ministry of Health and other countries which may require their own national approvals. This course is intended as part 2 of a series: Drug Discovery (https://www.coursera.org/learn/drug-discovery), Drug Development and Drug Commercialization (https://www.coursera.org/learn/drug-commercialization). We would highly recommend that you take the courses in order since it will give you a better understanding on how a drug is discovered in the lab before being tested in clinical trials and then launched in the market place.