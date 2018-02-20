KR
May 24, 2020
I am really glad to have course offered by california university . Its really helpful for me. And i am thankful to all lecturer, and teachers to explain overall drug development process.\n\nThank you!
Oct 15, 2018
Very well done and informative. I truly appreciate the Drug process in entirety being broken down into sections that are easy to comprehend. It is obvious the speakers were chosen for their knowledge.
By Ekaterine B•
Feb 20, 2018
course material is very old. from 2013. I would highly recommend to update the study material. it was very disappointing that I was not able to get the picture of current drug development
By Cynthia V•
Jan 28, 2020
Extremely outdated, this course was recorded in 2013 and has not been updated. I have paid money to get a certificate on outdated information. Furthermore, this course is very low effort and half-arsed. Simple recordings with bad quality audio of lectures given to actual students (which means you hear muffled voices of students asking questions, at one point even a car alarm). Inexperienced speakers who were clearly nervous. The videos cut odd and unlogical places, moreover, they don't seem complete, not consistent with the slides given at the end of the week. I'd like to see an actual well-prepared course adapted for online viewing.
By shaurya b•
Jan 23, 2019
this course is really very informative especially for those who are new to this field and even those who are experienced. I highly recommend to attend this great program
By Humberto M•
Feb 26, 2018
The phases are covered in a haphazardly manner. The last section on commercialization is just terrible. The two lecturers joked and laughed among themselves more than teaching anything. Not worth being a paid for course. Would've been a hundred times better to take a free course.
By Miriam C•
May 8, 2019
Seems to be based on lectures and data available at the time of 2013, so this course is getting a little bit dated now in 2019. Interesting and informative none the less.
By Dr.V.Padmavathi•
Jul 4, 2020
Drug Development course is an Informative and Innovative and Help full for Development of the drug after Discovering it, and Kind Request to provide the Intermediate level and Advanced level courses.
By Philip R•
Dec 2, 2018
Fantastic course, learned a lot of new things. Will go for the drug discovery course next. Consider including the presentations before the tests rather than afterwards
By Adrián P F•
Nov 12, 2018
The course is very informative, specially for people with no experience nor specialized formation in Clinical Trials. However, it is not very detailed nor demanding, so I doubt about its usefulness for someone with previous university formation in clinical research field.
By Emily K•
Jan 23, 2020
I am new to the pharmaceutical field (less than 2 years) and found this course extremely helpful in that it gave me a much more clear and detailed picture of the drug development process as a whole, and provided more formal training to complement the knowledge I have gained on-the-job. I found the instructors' lessons easy to follow for the most part, although from a beginner's standpoint (BS in biology with 2 years experience in pharma), the second half of week 2 of this course got a little confusing at times. I would have appreciated some sort of "office hours" where we could post questions and have the chance to maybe hear responses to the most popular questions from the instructors. Overall I would definitely recommend this course if you're interested in or just getting started in pharma.
By Dr. H R•
Aug 29, 2018
Great course, came up with drug concentration based on half life and also on electronic mental disorder measure based on interview and then direct concentration dose reComendation hypothesis and also thought of non selective cancer cure based on valorproic acid as it suppressed genes and it's expression and division. Also wrote a paper on IQ and jruri muscular strength based on threshold and firing and correlation to neuro schedule H medicine. extremeadventureinc.business.site
By Jesse G•
Jan 18, 2021
I thought this course was done very well. The lectures were extremely informative and easy to follow. They connected very well with the audience. I would recommend this course to others...and I will.
By Michael D•
Sep 2, 2018
My only comment is minor - I like to print the slides and make notes on them as I listen to each lecture. I have used so much ink up printing them due to them having blue backgrounds etc. It would be good for future courses that the slides can be made just in black and white with minimal use of colour.
By ANTONIOS M N C•
Jun 3, 2018
Excellent! I am rather new in the Drug Development field, this course really helped me onboard and catch up with terminology and a lot of commonly encountered acronyms (IND, NDA etc..) Would highly recommend to those who are new in the field or just want to broaden their knowledge.
By HASAN B•
Mar 8, 2020
This course so effective as a beginner life science student in the drug discovery which is innovative sector in the world for safety of human being . So i am very glad that easily i achieved knowledge from this organization. so thanks to all who are affiliated of this program.
By Heather G•
Oct 16, 2018
Very well done and informative. I truly appreciate the Drug process in entirety being broken down into sections that are easy to comprehend. It is obvious the speakers were chosen for their knowledge.
By Shyam P•
Sep 14, 2019
It was really a great self pace learning course of drug discovery.I learnt so many different terminologies and concepts which were not covered in my academic syllabus.Thank you Cousera for providing us such a great platform and i am also thankful for Financial assistance.
By Giridhar R G•
May 2, 2020
The session was good and interesting, which is like a refreshment of my knowledge .However the data that was in the slides/vidoes we not updated. The data was 2012 and 2013, which could have been updated atleast till 2019, becuse there could hve been many updates in FDA
By Ahmed I I•
Dec 30, 2019
indeed it's very helpful, from highly experienced tutors who put their decades of experience in just few hours for you, now i will be greedy and we want that course from the aspect or FDA perspective. how the files and documents are assessed and reviewed.
By Radwa A M A E•
Sep 21, 2019
Enjoyed the course and significantly helped me to understand a number of pharmaceuticals regulatory issues, a discipline not greatly covered via online courses. Thank You University of California San Diego, Thank you Coursera :)
By ABHINAV S•
Apr 26, 2020
It was an amazing experience getting to know intriguing and new concepts in the field of drug development. I appreciate the amazing support extended by the lecturers in delivering the concepts so clearly. Overall, a wonderful learning experience.
By Franceska F•
Jan 12, 2020
I really enjoyed this course because it was very thorough and the speakers were very informative. I particularly enjoyed the discussions, and the one at the end regarding whether or not spending or a more efficient process was more beneficial.
By ELENA F D•
Apr 29, 2020
The material in general is quite usefull and convenience, well explained videos and the slides abailable is an adavantage, but the major problem is that the information is out-of-date. The information and exaples are from 2013 or even before that date. I would have liked a more accurate vision of the actual pharmaceutical data.
By Yurshanva K•
Sep 3, 2019
Compare to other courses like python for everybody, this lecture is too boring, all they did was, they kept on reading the slides
By Rosa E H E•
Aug 7, 2019
It's a great course to introduce you to many aspects of Drug Development. From the mouth of experts with many years of experience on the field. They also provide you with the slides so you can keep the training material.
By Bhavana S•
Jul 2, 2020
I found the first two weeks to be very helpful - week 3 was less structured in terms of the lecture content. I also think this whole course should be updated since many regulations have changed since the course was posted.