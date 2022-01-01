Johns Hopkins University
Skills you'll gain: Analysis, Business Process Management, Business Psychology, Change Management, Communication, Conflict Management, Culture, Data Analysis, Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Leadership and Management, Marketing, People Development, Planning, Probability & Statistics, Problem Solving, Process, Project Management, Research and Design, Sales, Statistical Tests, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.8
(1.4k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Johns Hopkins University
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Marketing, Strategy and Operations, Leadership, Sales, Safety, Communication, Business Psychology, Entrepreneurship, Patient, Strategy, Culture
4.8
(368 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Johns Hopkins University
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Strategy, Business Process Management, Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Process Improvement, Entrepreneurship, Leadership, Process, Listening, Patient, Must, Sales, Business Psychology, Project
4.7
(58 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Johns Hopkins University
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Market Research, Research and Design, Design and Product, Operations Research, Technical Support, Human Computer Interaction, User Research, Entrepreneurship
4.8
(85 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Johns Hopkins University
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Leadership, Research and Design, Problem Solving, Modeling, Flow Network, Sales, Project Management, Strategy, Entrepreneurship, Communication
4.8
(131 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Johns Hopkins University
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Change Management, Measurement, Business Psychology, Human Resources, Evaluation, Patient, Performance, People Development, Analysis, Data Analysis, Entrepreneurship
4.7
(67 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Johns Hopkins University
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Change Management, Leadership and Management, Problem Solving, Research and Design, Communication, Planning, Data Analysis, Project Management, Analysis, Process, Safety, Entrepreneurship
4.6
(51 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Johns Hopkins University
Skills you'll gain: Project Management, Leadership and Management, Change Management, Business Psychology, Research and Design, Supply Chain and Logistics, Strategy and Operations, Risk, Conflict Management, Project Plan, Entrepreneurship, Problem Solving, Probability & Statistics, Project, Statistical Tests, Human Resources
4.6
(74 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks