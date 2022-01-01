About this Specialization

Preventable patient harms, including medical errors and healthcare-associated complications, are a global public health threat. Moreover, patients frequently do not receive treatments and interventions known to improve their outcomes. These shortcomings typically result not from individual clinicians’ mistakes, but from systemic problems -- communication breakdowns, poor teamwork, and poorly designed care processes, to name a few. The Patient Safety & Quality Leadership Specialization covers the concepts and methodologies used in process improvement within healthcare. Successful participants will develop a system’s view of safety and quality challenges and will learn strategies for improving culture, enhancing teamwork, managing change and measuring success. They will also lead all aspects of a patient safety and/or quality improvement project, applying the methods described over the seven courses in the specialization.
English
There are 7 Courses in this Specialization

Patient Safety and Quality Improvement: Developing a Systems View (Patient Safety I)

Setting the Stage for Success: An Eye on Safety Culture and Teamwork (Patient Safety II)

Planning a Patient Safety or Quality Improvement Project (Patient Safety III)

Designing for Sustainment: Keeping Improvement Work on Track (Patient Safety IV)

