Course 6 of 7 in the
Patient Safety Specialization
  • Describe why measurement is important to quality improvement work.

  • Locate external sources of quality and safety measures and associated performance data.

  • Identify those data that are useful for monitoring and evaluating quality improvement projects.

  • Data Analysis
  • Performance Measurement
  • Project Evaluation
Johns Hopkins University

Week 1

Performance Measurement in Patient Safety and Quality

Week 2

Public Reporting of Performance Measures

Week 3

Interpreting Data and Telling Data's Story

Week 4

From Data to Action and Iteration

Patient Safety

