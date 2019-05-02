How will you know if your patient safety and quality project is meeting its objectives? Peter Drucker once said “What gets measured, gets managed.” In this course, students will learn why measurement is critical to quality improvement work. Equally important, they will learn which data sources provide the most meaningful information and tools for how and where to locate them. Finally, students will learn how to interpret data from their patient safety and quality projects to guide and modify them during implementation to maximize their chances of making a difference for patients.
Describe why measurement is important to quality improvement work.
Locate external sources of quality and safety measures and associated performance data.
Identify those data that are useful for monitoring and evaluating quality improvement projects.
- Data Analysis
- Performance Measurement
- Project Evaluation
Performance Measurement in Patient Safety and Quality
In this module, learners will develop an understanding of what is performance measurement in healthcare, what constitutes a “good” performance measure, and basic frameworks that have been used for categorizing measures. Learners will become familiar with some of the well-known entities involved in performance measurement in healthcare and key challenges in the field.
Public Reporting of Performance Measures
In this module, learners will gain knowledge of the primary audiences for publicly reported performance measure sand some of the key measures that are currently reported. Learners will be exposed to some of the key websites that publicly report performance data and hear from a health system leader about some of the benefits and challenges of having a hospital’s quality and safety performance publicly available.
Interpreting Data and Telling Data's Story
In this module, learners will develop an understanding of the different tools that are available to analyze data used in quality and safety improvement work and how the data can be visualized for different audiences.Two case studies will be shared to demonstrate how these data analysis and visualization tools can be used in a real-life setting.
From Data to Action and Iteration
In this module, learners will be exposed to how mixed-methods research, which includes integrating qualitative and quantitative data together, can be used successfully in quality improvement projects.Learners will also become familiar with how data and measures are used to evaluate the success of a quality improvement project. Two case studies will be shared to demonstrate how these concepts have been used in real-life quality improvement projects.
This course is very great. I have learn measuring about safety indicators.
Great course by all standards and the lecturers too are fantastic
Excellent. My concept of data collection, designing, analysis and interpratation has tremendously improved. Have also learned how to use different tools in Quality Improvent Projects
Thanks a lot to make me in this wonderful opportunity to learn about patient safety and quality improvement.
Preventable patient harms, including medical errors and healthcare-associated complications, are a global public health threat. Moreover, patients frequently do not receive treatments and interventions known to improve their outcomes. These shortcomings typically result not from individual clinicians’ mistakes, but from systemic problems -- communication breakdowns, poor teamwork, and poorly designed care processes, to name a few.
