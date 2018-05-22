About this Course

2,271 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 7 of 7 in the
Patient Safety Specialization
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify a patient safety or quality issue within your own area of practice, and describe concrete processes for addressing the issue.

  • Describe steps needed within your organization to move toward high reliability.

  • Describe intended steps for a focused career plan in becoming a patient safety and quality leader.

Skills you will gain

  • Leadership
  • Patient Safety
  • Plan Implementation
  • Quality Improvement
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 7 of 7 in the
Patient Safety Specialization
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Deepening Our Understanding of a Patient Safety Defect

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 34 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Problem-solving and Proposing Interventions

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 48 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Project Implementation and Stakeholder Engagement

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Embedding and Expanding the Project

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 31 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM TAKING SAFETY AND QUALITY IMPROVEMENT WORK TO THE NEXT LEVEL (PATIENT SAFETY VII)

View all reviews

About the Patient Safety Specialization

Patient Safety

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder