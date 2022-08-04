About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Analytics
  • Decision Support System
  • Innovation
Instructor

Offered by

Northeastern University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

Problem: The Patient Experience Today

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 48 min), 22 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
8 hours to complete

What Do We Have for Data?

8 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 22 min), 12 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Humanizing With Data

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Predicting Experiences

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes

