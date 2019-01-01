Profile

Craig Johnson

Part-time Lecturer, Chief Science Officer at Decision Point Health Solutions

    Bio

    Craig is a thought leader, innovator, entrepreneur and part time faculty in the Healthcare Informatics graduate program focused on the business application of machine learning and decision support in healthcare. He started his career as a data scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory where he developed a communication planning application for deep spacecraft supporting the Pioneer, Voyager and Galileo missions. He brought that experience to healthcare and applied it in various settings applying technology to complex prediction, scheduling, planning, resource allocation and campaign management problems. Craig is currently co-founder and Chief Science/Technology Officer at Decision Point Healthcare and founder and principal consultant at Synthesis Health Systems.

    Courses

    Business Application of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder