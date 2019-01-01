Craig is a thought leader, innovator, entrepreneur and part time faculty in the Healthcare Informatics graduate program focused on the business application of machine learning and decision support in healthcare. He started his career as a data scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory where he developed a communication planning application for deep spacecraft supporting the Pioneer, Voyager and Galileo missions. He brought that experience to healthcare and applied it in various settings applying technology to complex prediction, scheduling, planning, resource allocation and campaign management problems. Craig is currently co-founder and Chief Science/Technology Officer at Decision Point Healthcare and founder and principal consultant at Synthesis Health Systems.