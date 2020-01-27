About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Healthcare Trends for Business Professionals Specialization
What you will learn

  • Determine the factors involved in decision support that can improve business performance across the provider/payer ecosystem

  • Identify opportunities for business applications in healthcare by applying journey mapping and pain point analysis in a real world context

  • Identify differences in methods and techniques in order to appropriately apply to pain points using case studies

  • Critically assess the opportunities to leverage decision support in adapting to trends in the industry

Skills you will gain

  • Predictive Analytics
  • Analytics
  • Decision Support System
  • Workflow
Course 4 of 4 in the
Healthcare Trends for Business Professionals Specialization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Decision Support and Use Cases

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 106 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Predictive Modeling Basics

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 47 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Consumerism and Operationalization

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 53 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Advanced Topics in Operationalization

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 65 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Healthcare Trends for Business Professionals Specialization

Healthcare Trends for Business Professionals

