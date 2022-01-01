About this Specialization

This Specialization will provide learners with the knowledge and skills to recognize key shifts in the industry and to have an agile perspective on how these shifts might impact their organizations. Learners will be exposed to the key drivers in the global healthcare industry today so they might apply what they have learned to help their organizations.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course 1

Course 1

Healthcare Consumerism and Implication for Care Delivery

4.5
stars
58 ratings
13 reviews
Course 2

Course 2

Future Healthcare Payment Models

4.6
stars
29 ratings
12 reviews
Course 3

Course 3

Evaluating the Quality of Healthcare Delivery

4.3
stars
15 ratings
2 reviews
Course 4

Course 4

Business Application of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

4.2
stars
51 ratings
9 reviews

Placeholder

Northeastern University

