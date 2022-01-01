- Predictive Analytics
Healthcare Trends for Business Professionals Specialization
Navigate the New Business of Healthcare. Understand the interconnected nature of healthcare to make a positive impact for patients.
What you will learn
Assess current and future healthcare trends to identify gaps and suggest informed improvements.
Identify and manage the changes needed in organizations to execute new strategies within a changing healthcare landscape.
Define healthcare quality and examine the implications potential changes would have for members of the healthcare ecosystem.
Identify the drivers and trends of healthcare spending from the perspective of various stakeholders.
In each course you will have an opportunity to solve real-world problems facing the healthcare industry, for example:
In Course 1 you will suggest operational changes to improve the quality of care for consumers.
In Course 2 you will take on the role of a CEO to solve a real-world healthcare payment issue within the company.
In Course 3 you will investigate healthcare websites and compare hospital report cards to determine if they are meeting expectations.
In Course 4 you will take on the role of a consultant to present opportunities and benefits of integrating AI for a specific business.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Healthcare Consumerism and Implication for Care Delivery
In this course we will examine the changing role of the consumer in healthcare. Consumers are asking for more accountability in how healthcare is delivered and paid for. Healthcare professionals must make sure that they are delivering high quality, personalized care.
Future Healthcare Payment Models
This course will review the drivers of healthcare cost and solutions that have been proposed to address cost, quality and value of health care. Many point blame for high costs on payment models that pay healthcare providers for every service they provide to patients, essentially paying more for volume and service intensity. This is called a Fee for Service (FFS) payment model. Some solutions, arguably the more sustainable solutions, are the combined strategies of new payment models, care management, insurance plan designs, consumer engagement tools, and technology.
Evaluating the Quality of Healthcare Delivery
In this course, you will have the opportunity to learn about the great progress that has been made in measuring and evaluating quality of care. We will discuss key concepts and methods. You will also learn about how to use websites for comparing the quality of healthcare providers. The course content is intended for a wide range of participants – for example, people who have a general interest in quality of care, consumers seeking information about how to choose a provider for themselves or family members, or leaders of business organizations who are responsible for employee health insurance benefits and network of providers.
Business Application of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare
The future of healthcare is becoming dependent on our ability to integrate Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence into our organizations. But it is not enough to recognize the opportunities of AI; we as leaders in the healthcare industry have to first determine the best use for these applications ensuring that we focus our investment on solving problems that impact the bottom line.
Gary YoungProfessor, Director, Northeastern University Center for Health Policy and Healthcare Research
Northeastern University
Founded in 1898, Northeastern is a global research university with a distinctive, experience-driven approach to education and discovery. The university is a leader in experiential learning, powered by the world’s most far-reaching cooperative education program. The spirit of collaboration guides a use-inspired research enterprise focused on solving global challenges in health, security, and sustainability.
