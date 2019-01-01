Professor George "Russ" Moran brings more than 30 years of experience from the health care industry, focusing on operational excellence, organizational leadership, provider network contracting and strategy, service operations and technology, and service innovation. He is a faculty member at Northeastern University’s Bouve College of Health Sciences, where he teaches Strategic Management and Leadership in Healthcare, and Management Issues in Healthcare IT. He also serves on the Advisory Board at Northeastern Center for Health Care Policy and Research, and the Advisory Board for D’Amore-Mckim Health Management MBA. Russ is an active corporate educator for engagements at IBM, EMC, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Bristol Myer Squibb and others. He is a core member of the faculty team in the areas of service and process innovation, healthcare management and leadership, and healthcare IT & analytics. Russ’s prior experience includes serving as EVP at Private Healthcare Systems where he was responsible for all physician and hospital contracting nationally, and as EVP at Tufts Health Plan where his responsibilities included operations, IT, provider contracting and all aspects of their Medicare Advantage product. Additionally, he was founder and CEO for more than ten years of a non-profit organization providing in-home care to seniors. He is a graduate of St. Anselm College and the University of New Hampshire.