This course is best suited for individuals currently in the healthcare sector, as a provider, payer, or administrator. Individuals pursuing a career change to the healthcare sector may also be interested in this course.
Introduction to Service Innovation and Management
What you will learn
Skills you will gain
- Data collection and analysis
- Process Design
- Organizational Assessment
- Cultural Assessment
- Process Improvement
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Healthcare Ecosystem
Organizational Culture
Planning for Process Improvement
Measurement and Evaluation
