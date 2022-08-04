About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

Skills you will gain

  • Data collection and analysis
  • Process Design
  • Organizational Assessment
  • Cultural Assessment
  • Process Improvement
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Northeastern University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

The Healthcare Ecosystem

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 41 min), 14 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Organizational Culture

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 20 min), 7 readings, 11 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Planning for Process Improvement

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 9 min), 8 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
5 hours to complete

Measurement and Evaluation

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 6 min), 8 readings, 7 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder