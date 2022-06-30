In this course we’ll discuss how team culture and environment make a big difference to individual and organizational success; help you define success for and with your team; and explore how you can create the conditions that make your team feel comfortable sharing ideas.
About this Course
Leading StandOut Teams is designed to coach team leaders to expand their thinking about what it means to lead a team effectively.
Skills you will gain
- Professional Development
- Storytelling
- Mindfulness
- Team Management
- Reflective Learning
Offered by
Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Creating Great Things as a Team
Welcome to Leading StandOut Teams, Course 3: Valuing Excellence! Module 1 will explore how team culture and environment make a big difference to individual and organizational success. By the end of this course, you will understand how to focus your team on doing great work together by defining what great looks like and creating space for team members to contribute the best of themselves.
Module 2: Aligning on Team Success
Welcome back to Leading StandOut Teams, Course 3: Valuing Excellence! Module 2 will help you define success for and with your team. By the end of this module, you will feel empowered to lead your team to success.
Module 3: Speaking Up
Welcome to Leading StandOut Teams, Course 3: Valuing Excellence! Module 3 will explore how the environment you create for your team impacts the team's overall productivity, performance, engagement, and so much more. By the end of this module, you will be able to create the conditions that make your team feel comfortable sharing ideas.
About the Leading StandOut® Teams Specialization
Welcome to Leading StandOut Teams! In this digital coaching experience consisting of eight individual courses, you will be guided through The Marcus Buckingham Company's comprehensive strengths-based approach to leading a team.
