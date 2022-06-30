About this Specialization

Welcome to Leading StandOut Teams! In this digital coaching experience consisting of eight individual courses, you will be guided through The Marcus Buckingham Company's comprehensive strengths-based approach to leading a team. We call Leading StandOut Teams a coaching experience quite intentionally, because it incorporates practical stories and examples drawn from our world-class coaches' decades of real-world experience, as well as hands-on application of strengths-based coaching principles that will help you lead your team effectively. This series is organized around the eight key needs that our research has revealed drive the engagement and performance of teams. Each course is centered on one of these eight needs: 1. Establishing Team Purpose 2. Setting Clear Expectations 3. Valuing Excellence 4. Putting Strengths to Work 5. Creating Trust and Support 6. Recognizing Team Members 7. Building Confidence in the Future 8. Growing Team Members We are excited for you to encounter our coaching and build your personal toolkit that will help you start Leading StandOut Teams!
Beginner Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
