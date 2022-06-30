- Performance Management
Leading StandOut® Teams Specialization
A Digital Coaching Experience. Master strategies and tools to shift your perspectives and expand your thinking about what it means to lead a team effectively.
Offered By
What you will learn
Create compelling stories to keep teams connected through celebrations and playing to your strengths.
Set clear expectations to clarify roles...working together...align on team success.
Create trust and support...by reoconition...strengths...and focusing on what matters most.
Build your own specific vision to share with your team...to stretch beyond their current responsibilities and step out of the comfort zone.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Through a coaching approach based on stories, tips, and questions, the Leading StandOut Teams series will enable you to take action based on new insights into your power as a leader. Staying focused on your personal strengths, you will transfer learning through practice by applying concepts taught in coaching activities that guide you through ideas and processes to help you connect and grow with your team.
Some activities will take longer to implement than others, just work at your own pace. The activities build up to a Peer Review Assignment midway in the series at the end of course 4, and then again at the end of course 8. In peer review assignments, learners review and grade each other’s work. All 8 courses culminate with the final exam, after which if you pass, you can obtain the certificate and digital badge that shows you can indeed Lead StandOut Teams!
At least 2 years of leadership experience.
At least 2 years of leadership experience.
There are 8 Courses in this Specialization
Establishing Team Purpose
This coaching series will help you craft your story and learn how to get even better at telling stories about purpose that will have a profound impact on your team. Then, we’re going to talk about rituals for keeping your team connected. Last, we will explore what celebration looks like at your company and on your team, and how your team responds to it.
Setting Clear Expectations
This coaching series will explore how to follow the practice shared by the world’s best team leaders - frequent 1:1s. We'll take a look at how to provide clarity to your team about their roles, and then explore how you as a team leader can provide the information people need to do their jobs well — not just data and guidance, but also your observations about where they’re at their best.
Valuing Excellence
In this course we’ll discuss how team culture and environment make a big difference to individual and organizational success; help you define success for and with your team; and explore how you can create the conditions that make your team feel comfortable sharing ideas.
Putting Strengths to Work
This series will explore and deepen your capacity to identify and communicate where your team members do their best work. We will look at how being aware of and drawing attention to strengths -- more than weaknesses -- will work wonders for your team members' performance and engagement. And we’ll discuss how helping your team members work well with each other will go a long way toward making that their story about work a positive one.
Offered by
Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com
