StandOut®, powered by ADP®, offers strengths-based learning and coaching experiences and an engagement and performance technology platform to drive and sustain results. On mission to change the world of work through strengths-based talent development; Employee Engagement, Team Performance, and Leader Development don't live just in the world of HR, yet they live in the world of team leaders and their teams. StandOut empowers team leaders with content, coaching, and technology that enables everyone to do their best work. Provided by you, but built for their world.