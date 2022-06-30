This coaching series will help you craft your story and learn how to get even better at telling stories about purpose that will have a profound impact on your team. Then, we’re going to talk about rituals for keeping your team connected. Last, we will explore what celebration looks like at your company and on your team, and how your team responds to it.
About this Course
Leading StandOut Teams is designed to coach team leaders to expand their thinking about what it means to lead a team effectively.
Skills you will gain
- Professional Development
- Storytelling
- Mindfulness
- Team Management
- Reflective Learning
Offered by
Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Creating Compelling Stories
Welcome to Leading StandOut Teams, Course 1: Establishing Team Purpose! Module 1 will help you craft your story and learn how to get better at telling purposeful stories that will impact your team profoundly. By the end of this module, you will be able to design a story-telling format for your "Purpose Story."
Module 2: Keeping the Team Connected
Welcome back to Leading StandOut Teams, Course 1: Establishing Team Purpose! Module 2 will explore rituals for keeping your team connected. What is a ritual? Why is connecting with the team (and the team members connecting with each other) important? How can you make these connections productive and meaningful? And how do you protect them once they're in place? By the end of this module, you will be able to develop rituals and celebrations for keeping your team connected.
Module 3: Celebrating People
Welcome back to Leading StandOut Teams, Course 1: Establishing Team Purpose! Module 3 will explore what celebration looks like at your company and on your team, and how your team responds to it. By the end of the week, you will be able to reward productive behaviors and describe the impact it has on your employees, teams, and even your organization.
About the Leading StandOut® Teams Specialization
Welcome to Leading StandOut Teams! In this digital coaching experience consisting of eight individual courses, you will be guided through The Marcus Buckingham Company's comprehensive strengths-based approach to leading a team.
