This coaching series will explore how to follow the practice shared by the world’s best team leaders - frequent 1:1s. We'll take a look at how to provide clarity to your team about their roles, and then explore how you as a team leader can provide the information people need to do their jobs well — not just data and guidance, but also your observations about where they’re at their best.
About this Course
Leading StandOut Teams is designed to coach team leaders to expand their thinking about what it means to lead a team effectively.
Skills you will gain
- Professional Development
- Storytelling
- Mindfulness
- Team Management
- Reflective Learning
Offered by
Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Weekly Check-Ins
Welcome to Leading StandOut Teams, Course 2: Setting Clear Expectations! Module 1 will explore how to follow the practice shared by the world's best team leaders: frequent 1:1 conversations about near-term future work. By the end of this module, you will understand how to have effective check-ins with your team members.
Module 2: Creating Role Clarity
Welcome back to Leading StandOut Teams: Course 2 - Setting Clear Expectations! Module 2 will explore how the roles you play set the tone, create the environment, and establish the culture that impacts the entire team. By the end of this module, you will be able to create how to provide clarity to your team about their roles.
Module 3: Sharing Information
Welcome back to Leading StandOut Teams, Course 2: Setting Clear Expectations! Module 3 explores how you as a team leader can provide the information people need to do their jobs well — not just data and guidance, but also your observations about where they're at their best. By the end of the module, you will have a better understanding of what information your team needs from you and how you can connect with them effectively to share it.
About the Leading StandOut® Teams Specialization
Welcome to Leading StandOut Teams! In this digital coaching experience consisting of eight individual courses, you will be guided through The Marcus Buckingham Company's comprehensive strengths-based approach to leading a team.
