This course will explore the topic of recognition, which includes acknowledgement, attention, and even just noticing the work that’s done. Then we will consider how important timing can be in recognizing your team members. Finally, we're going to ask you to assume your assumptions are wrong.
About this Course
Leading StandOut Teams is designed to coach team leaders to expand their thinking about what it means to lead a team effectively.
Skills you will gain
- Professional Development
- Storytelling
- Mindfulness
- Team Management
- Reflective Learning
Offered by
Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: The Way You Recognize
Welcome to Leading StandOut Teams, Course 6: Recognizing Team Members! Module 1 will explore the topic of recognition, which includes acknowledgement, attention, and even just noticing the work that’s done. By the end of this module you will understand it’s not always public, it’s not always in the form of a reward, and it’s not necessarily meant to influence behavior.
Module 2: Timing Recognition
Welcome back to Leading StandOut Teams, Course 6: Recognizing Team Members! Module 2 focuses on identifying the right time to recognize team members. By the end of this module, you will have an understanding of how important timing can be in recognizing your team members.
Module 3: What Matters
Welcome back to Leading StandOut Teams, Course 6: Recognizing Team Members! Module 3 focuses on understanding what matters to your team members. Do you know what matters to your team members? This module will have you examining your assumptions and gaining clarity.
About the Leading StandOut® Teams Specialization
Welcome to Leading StandOut Teams! In this digital coaching experience consisting of eight individual courses, you will be guided through The Marcus Buckingham Company's comprehensive strengths-based approach to leading a team.
